Oliver Federer
Oliver Federer joined Invesco in August 2010 from Clariden Leu, a subsidiary of Credit Suisse, where he served as a Senior Relationship Manager and Vice President for institutional clients. Prior to Clariden Leu, he served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management. He has more than 27 years of Asset Management experience.
Oliver earned a BBA degree in Finance from the University of Applied Sciences in Zurich and is a Certified Federal Marketing Specialist.
Job title: Head Institutional Business Switzerland
In group: 16 Years
Experience: 27 Years
Direct Line: +41 (0)44 287 90 14
Email: oliver.federer@invesco.com