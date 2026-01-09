⚠ Important Notice

Fraud Awareness and Unauthorized Use of Invesco’s Name

We are aware of a number of ongoing scams targeting consumers and the broader community including the impersonation of Invesco Asia Pacific staff to promote non-existent investments offering inflated returns, as well as impersonation of legitimate investment products.

Please be advised that Invesco will never contact consumers directly with offers to invest in products, solicit business or request for your personal / financial information in online chat groups.

Please be vigilant if you are contacted by someone you don’t know offering you an investment opportunity. Please be careful when opening any links or sharing your personal information.

If you are concerned that you may have been targeted by an investment or recruitment scam, or if you simply want to confirm the information you are viewing is legitimate, please do not hesitate to contact us by email: investorservices@invesco.com