Fiona Yang

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Invesco Asian Equity Fund
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Fund Manager
Fiona is a fund manager within the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team, with a focus on managing Asian equity portfolios.
She started her career with Goldman Sachs in July 2012, initially within their graduate programme, and was a China product specialist. She joined Invesco in August 2017.
Fiona holds a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She completed Level II of the CFA in 2018.
Job title: Fund Manager
In group: 7 Years
Experience: 12 Years
Location: Singapore
Team: Asian and Emerging Market Equities
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