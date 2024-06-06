Fiona Yang

Fiona is a fund manager within the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team, with a focus on managing Asian equity portfolios.

She started her career with Goldman Sachs in July 2012, initially within their graduate programme, and was a China product specialist. She joined Invesco in August 2017.

Fiona holds a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She completed Level II of the CFA in 2018.