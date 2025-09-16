Nasdaq-100 Index: Where innovation thrives

The Nasdaq-100: How innovation is powering your cup of coffee
Technology has disrupted just about everything. Learn how innovation is driving something as simple as your favourite cup of coffee.
Imagine investing in the future…today. From the electric vehicle revolution to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, from the cloud powering our digital lives to the platforms connecting billions, the most transformative companies of our time are building tomorrow, right now. You know their names. You use their products. These are the companies reshaping how we live, work, and connect with each other. From tech hubs like Silicon Valley to innovation centres around the globe, the Nasdaq-100 Index brings together market leaders, the trailblazers behind the world’s most disruptive technologies, into a single, powerful investment strategy. It could be your gateway to owning a piece of the future. All in one place.
The Nasdaq-100 index tracks the top 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Yes, it’s home to tech titans like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), and Tesla. But it’s not just about tech. Around a third of the index is made up of companies from other sectors. Think Moderna, known for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, or Netflix, a global entertainment leader. You’ll also find household names like Starbucks, Costco, lululemon athletica, and Align Technology (the makers of Invisalign). Imagine owning a little piece of all your favourite brands without having to pick and choose.
Over the past decade, the Nasdaq-100 index has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 index (which tracks the top 500 US companies by market capitalisation). Between 31 July 2015 and 31 July 2025, the Nasdaq-100 index delivered a total return nearly 1.8 times higher than the S&P 500 index.
Past performance does not predict future returns.
|NASDAQ-100 index
|S&P 500 index
|Cumulative Return
|440.85%
|241.21%
|Annualized Return
|18.37%
|13.05%
|+Annualized Volatility
|23.18%
|18.74%
Bloomberg L.P. data as 31 July 2025. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. See appendix for 5-year 12 month rolling performance table for both indices.
It largely comes down to the index’s focus on sectors that are driving the future, like tech, consumer services, and healthcare. These industries are hotbeds of innovation, constantly evolving to meet the needs of a digital, connected world. But let’s be real, with fast growth often comes a bit more turbulence. These sectors can be more volatile than others, meaning they might see sharper ups and downs. Still, for many investors, that may be a risk worth taking for the potential long-term rewards.
If you're looking for a simple way to access this innovation-driven performance, the Invesco Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETFs could offer a straightforward solution. Providing exposure to many of these leading companies all in one investment, without the need to pick individual stocks. It’s a cost-efficient way to invest in the future and stay connected to the companies shaping it.
We offer a range of Nasdaq UCITS ETFs offering exposure to growing companies with strong fundamentals. Access disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants, and household names from a range of different sectors, helping provide investors with unique diversification benefits with the US large- and mid-cap equity space.
Technology has disrupted just about everything. Learn how innovation is driving something as simple as your favourite cup of coffee.
If you’re among the millions worldwide considering diving into the world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), here’s what you should know about the different replication methods used.
The gold price has made a series of new all-time highs over the past year, driven partly by demand from investors. Find out more about what’s been driving the gold price, as well as answers to some of the other questions that many investors have when considering adding gold to their portfolios.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.