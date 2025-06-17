Putting markets into perspective as Middle East tensions escalate

Monthly Market Roundup
In our monthly market roundup for May, Invesco experts give a rundown of a positive month for global equity markets, as well as an update on fixed income markets.
A significant escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict led to higher oil and gold prices as investors immediately reacted to the news.
It’s important for investors to remember that markets have historically shown resilience in the face of regional conflicts.
As we assess the current environment, we remain focused on fundamentals and continue to emphasize quality when navigating today’s market.
Markets ended last week under pressure after a significant escalation in the Middle East, as Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, targeting nuclear and military infrastructure. The strikes have heightened geopolitical uncertainty and led to a sharp uptick in oil and gold prices1 as investors sought “safe haven” assets for their portfolios. Equity markets came under pressure, reflecting concerns about potential regional spillover and its implications for global growth and inflation.
Most telling, however, was the lack of reaction in the US dollar(USD), which only appreciated slightly.2 Normally, one would expect a strong knee-jerk reaction in the USD to events such as these. The lack of movement emphasizes the much-reduced safe haven status that the USD now has.2
While these developments are serious and warrant close monitoring, it’s important to maintain perspective. Historically, markets have shown resilience in the face of regional conflicts. For example, despite the initial shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, equities recovered and continued to rally in the years that followed.3 Similarly, since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023, markets have largely looked through the volatility, supported by strong corporate earnings and economic momentum.4
Unless a meaningful and lengthy hit to global oil supply takes place — which would require disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — we believe oil prices would likely give back some of their immediate gains.
As we assess the current environment, we remain focused on fundamentals. While encouraging economic data, the possibility of rate cuts, and the potential for trade deals give us reasons to remain optimistic, we continue to focus on quality when navigating today’s market.
|
|
Data release
|
Why it’s important
|
June 16
|
US Empire State Manufacturing Index
|
Leading indicator of economic health in manufacturing sector. Strong reading can boost confidence in economic growth.
|
June 17
|
Japan interest rate decision (Bank of Japan)
|
Signals monetary policy stance. Any change or guidance can impact the yen and Japanese stocks.
|
June 17
|
German ZEW Economic Sentiment
|
Gauges investor confidence in German economy, often seen as a proxy for broader EU outlook.
|
June 17
|
US retail sales (core and headline)
|
Key measure of consumer spending, which drives much of US GDP. Strong sales can signal economic strength.
|
June 18
|
UK Consumer Price Index (core and headline)
|
Inflation data influences Bank of England policy decisions. High inflation may prompt rate hikes.
|
June 18
|
US FOMC interest rate decision
|
Arguably the most market-moving event of the week. Investors watch for rate changes and forward guidance.
|
June 18
|
US crude oil inventories
|
Affects oil prices and energy sector stocks; also a proxy for economic activity.
|
June 19
|
UK interest rate decision (Bank of England)
|
Directly impacts the pound and UK financial markets.
|
June 19
|
Switzerland interest rate decision (Swiss National Bank)
|
Influences Swiss franc and signals economic outlook.
|
June 20
|
Eurozone ECOFIN meetings
|
Finance ministers discuss economic policy coordination; can lead to policy shifts or market-moving headlines.
|
June 20
|
UK retail sales month-over month (m/m)
|
Indicates consumer spending trends, a major component of GDP.
|
June 20
|
US Philadelphia Federal Index
|
Regional indicator that often correlates with national manufacturing trends.
