We are excited to announce a new partnership designed to help investors realise the full return potential of the global economy by unlocking new opportunities in private markets.

Investing in private markets takes the right combination of investment capabilities for portfolios, resources for your practice, and education for your clients. It also demands a more seamless approach to public and private markets investing, to deliver the best of both for investors.

Invesco is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with LGT Capital Partners, a leading global specialist in alternative investing with over $120 billion in assets under management and more than 700 institutional clients in 50 countries1. LGT Capital Partners’ extensive network of over 800 general partners is positioned to provide privileged access to hard-to-reach segments of private markets, including private equity, secondaries, private credit, and infrastructure.

The partnership aims to develop a suite of multi-alternative private markets solutions focused initially on the U.S. wealth and retirement channels. It builds upon Invesco’s success in delivering private markets to U.S. wealth investors across real estate equity, real estate credit, and private credit in partnership with Barings.

By combining the deep expertise, global networks, and client-first philosophies of both Invesco and LGT Capital Partners, we are opening new avenues for growth, diversification, and innovation for the financial adviser community to confidently blend public and private markets.

Read the press release for more details.