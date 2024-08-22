Invesco ETFs

An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is like a mutual fund in the sense that it’s composed of other investments, such as stocks and bonds. However, ETFs are different in that they’re traded on a stock exchange during trading hours through an advisor or trading platform. Typically, ETFs will track a particular index, sector, commodity, or other asset types, such as real estate or fixed income.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a particular sector, geography, or theme, ETFs can give you exposure to companies that align with your goals while taking a diversified approach.