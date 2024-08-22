Invesco ETFs

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Across asset class and styles, we offer a robust range of strategies to meet diverse client needs
ETFs can offer broad exposures to different asset classes, sectors, and various countries or regions.
ETF management fees are generally lower than other investments, such as mutual funds.1
ETFs are bought and sold on stock exchanges, so they can be traded whenever the market is open.
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You need income, We have options. Our two new ETFs are designed to provide total return through current income and long-term growth of capital
|Ticker
|
Name
|Asset Class
|
MER*
|
Download
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF - CAD
|U.S. equity
|--
|Fact sheet
|EQLT
|Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF
|Canadian equity
|0.25%3
|Fact sheet
|QQC
|U.S. equity
|
0.20%
|Fact sheet
|IIMF
|Global equity
|
0.39%
|INIA
|Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF
|Global equity
|0.39%
|Fact sheet
|IUMF
|U.S. equity
|0.34%
|PFL
|Fixed income
|
0.04%
|PGL
|Fixed income
|
0.27%
|EQL
|U.S. equity
|
0.26%
Invesco Ltd.'s subsidiaries are some of the world's largest ETF providers with dedicated teams of ETF experts and specialists. We put our clients at the centre of everything we do and understand that one size does not fit all. Connect with our team to learn more!
An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is like a mutual fund in the sense that it’s composed of other investments, such as stocks and bonds. However, ETFs are different in that they’re traded on a stock exchange during trading hours through an advisor or trading platform. Typically, ETFs will track a particular index, sector, commodity, or other asset types, such as real estate or fixed income.
Whether you’re looking to invest in a particular sector, geography, or theme, ETFs can give you exposure to companies that align with your goals while taking a diversified approach.
Both ETFs and mutual funds are pooled investment vehicles that give investors access to entire asset classes and sectors with professional management. However, unlike mutual funds, ETFs provide:
A CAD-hedged ETF is an ETF designed to “hedge” foreign currency exposure. This structure can reduce the risk of owning foreign currency-denominated securities by locking in forward foreign exchange contracts, enabling the ETF to set an exchange rate for a certain period. Due to this structure, these ETFs have a higher cost than a non-currency-hedged strategy. This type of ETF could be suitable for investors looking to potentially reduce currency risk in their portfolio.
Yes, some ETF’s offer dividends. Dividends are a form of income that stocks and ETFs may pay to shareholders and are considered income return. Some investors find high dividends attractive as it may add to their portfolio’s return potential.
Common stocks or ETFs do not assure dividend payments and the amount of a dividend if any, may vary over time. There can be no guarantee or assurance that companies will declare dividends in the future of that if declared, they will remain at current levels or increase over time.
There are a variety of ways to invest in ETFs, but how you do so really comes down to preference. Here are some tips to get started:
ETFs generally offer lower management fees than mutual funds. In addition to management fees, there are operating fees that can be associated. These costs associated with trading ETFs are called the management expense ratio (MER).
An MER is calculated by starting with the product management fee + operating expenses + taxes:
Across asset class and styles, we offer a robust range of strategies to meet diverse client needs
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