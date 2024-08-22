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Invesco ETFs

Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can help you pursue your investing goals.

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Diversification

ETFs can offer broad exposures to different asset classes, sectors, and various countries or regions.

Costs

ETF management fees are generally lower than other investments, such as mutual funds.1

Simple to trade

ETFs are bought and sold on stock exchanges, so they can be traded whenever the market is open.

Explore our broad ETF line-up

Every investor and financial professional has unique goals, and our wide range of strategies can help you pursue your specific objectives — all while enjoying the benefits of lower costs1, greater transparency2, and tax efficiency.

NASDAQ Innovation

Nasdaq Innovation

Access the world’s most innovative companies with Invesco, for today and beyond. 

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Thematic ETFs

Thematic ETF solutions, done right - discover our strategies that are tapping into the trends shaping our future.

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Responsible investing

Responsible investing

We all have a part to play in building a sustainable future and in realizing the possibility that creates for everyone.

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Income advantage

INVESCO ETFS
Introducing QQCI and EQLI

You need income, We have options. Our two new ETFs are designed to provide total return through current income and long-term growth of capital

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Featured products

Ticker

Name

 Asset Class

MER*

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QQCI 

 Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF - CAD  U.S. equity -- Fact sheet
EQLT Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF Canadian equity 0.25%3 Fact sheet
QQC

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

 U.S. equity

0.20%

 Fact sheet
IIMF

Invesco International Developed Multifactor Index ETF

 Global equity

0.39%

Fact sheet
INIA Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF Global equity 0.39% Fact sheet
IUMF

Invesco Russell 1000 Multifactor Index ETF

 U.S. equity 0.34%

Fact sheet
PFL

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF

 Fixed income

0.04%

Fact sheet
PGL

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

 Fixed income

0.27%

Fact sheet
EQL

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF

 U.S. equity

0.26%

Fact sheet
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  • *MER as of December 31, 2024

Why partner with Invesco for ETFs?

Invesco Ltd.'s subsidiaries are some of the world's largest ETF providers with dedicated teams of ETF experts and specialists. We put our clients at the centre of everything we do and understand that one size does not fit all. Connect with our team to learn more!

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  • Established ETF provider: With over $1.71 trillion USD AUM6  and a global presence, we’re an established provider and we’ve been pioneering new possibilities with ETFs for more than 20 years.
  • Diverse range of solutions: Invesco's subsidiaries offer over 200 strategies spanning equity, fixed income, alternatives, commodities, currencies, and more. Whether you’re looking for a product that invests in the future of technology, or sustainable investing, we have a product that can fit your portfolio needs.
  • Global resources: Invesco is an independent investment management firm with offices in more than 20 countries — enabling us to deliver robust solutions for growth, income, and diversification.

Frequently asked questions

An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is like a mutual fund in the sense that it’s composed of other investments, such as stocks and bonds. However, ETFs are different in that they’re traded on a stock exchange during trading hours through an advisor or trading platform. Typically, ETFs will track a particular index, sector, commodity, or other asset types, such as real estate or fixed income.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a particular sector, geography, or theme, ETFs can give you exposure to companies that align with your goals while taking a diversified approach. 

Both ETFs and mutual funds are pooled investment vehicles that give investors access to entire asset classes and sectors with professional management. However, unlike mutual funds, ETFs provide:

  • Higher tax efficiency.2

  • More portfolio transparency.4

  • The ability to trade during the day.

  • The use of limit and stop-loss orders.5

A CAD-hedged ETF is an ETF designed to “hedge” foreign currency exposure. This structure can reduce the risk of owning foreign currency-denominated securities by locking in forward foreign exchange contracts, enabling the ETF to set an exchange rate for a certain period. Due to this structure, these ETFs have a higher cost than a non-currency-hedged strategy. This type of ETF could be suitable for investors looking to potentially reduce currency risk in their portfolio. 

Yes, some ETF’s offer dividends. Dividends are a form of income that stocks and ETFs may pay to shareholders and are considered income return. Some investors find high dividends attractive as it may add to their portfolio’s return potential.

Common stocks or ETFs do not assure dividend payments and the amount of a dividend if any, may vary over time. There can be no guarantee or assurance that companies will declare dividends in the future of that if declared, they will remain at current levels or increase over time.

There are a variety of ways to invest in ETFs, but how you do so really comes down to preference. Here are some tips to get started:

  • First, define your financial goals — everyone is unique. Research and identify the ETFs that fit within your plan; our product center can help you navigate our diverse ETF lineup.
  • ETFs listed on exchanges can be bought and sold through almost any financial institution or brokerage firm. Some offer commission-free ETF trades, and investors can typically buy as little as one share of an ETF. 
  • Investing on your own? You can find Invesco ETFs on your trading platform of choice, or consult your financial professional.
       o An investor looking to take a hands-on approach may use online brokers, whereas a hands-off investor may seek a financial advisor. 

ETFs generally offer lower management fees than mutual funds.  In addition to management fees, there are operating fees that can be associated. These costs associated with trading ETFs are called the management expense ratio (MER).

An MER is calculated by starting with the product management fee + operating expenses + taxes:

  • Management fee — the annual fee charged to manage the portfolio
  • Operating expenses — any additional fees or expenses incurred to run the portfolio 

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  • 1

    ETFs generally face lower costs relative to mutual funds. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
  • 2

    Invesco does not provide tax advice, please consult with your tax advisor for information regarding your personal situation.
  • 3

    Management expense ratio (MER) is not available because this ETF is new. The fee listed is the annual management fee. 
  • 4

    Most ETFs disclose holdings on a daily basis.
  • 5

    Stop loss order is defined as an order placed with a broker to buy or sell a specific product once the stock reaches a certain price.
  • 6

    Source: Invesco as of June 30, 2024.
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Want to learn more? Get in touch with our Invesco experts dedicated to supporting your investment goals and tailoring solutions to meet your needs.

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