Contact us
Client Services / Administration
Invesco Canada c/o IFDS
30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 1
Toronto, ON M5C 3G9
Fax: 1.800.631.7008
Client Relations
English: 1.800.874.6275
Hours of service:
● 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday
General inquiry E-mail: inquiriescanada@invesco.com
Hours of service are subject to change due to holidays or early market closings.
Français: 1.800.200.5376
Heures d’ouverture:
● De 9 h 00 à 17 h 00 HE, du lundi au vendredi
Courriel pour questions d'ordre général : reactionscanada@invesco.com
Les heures d’ouverture sont susceptibles d’être modifieés en raison des jours fériés ou de la fermeture anticipée des marchés.
Head Office
Invesco Canada Ltd.
16 York Street, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON M5J 0E6
Invesco Canada Client Relations
At Invesco Canada, we’re committed to providing you with the very best client service experience possible. Your confidence and trust in us are extremely important, as is your feedback. If you have a concern with our service or how we conduct business, or a suggestion on how we can improve, we want to address the matter as quickly and effectively as possible. Please follow the steps below.
Step 1:
Contact one our our Client Relations representatives with your concern or suggestion. Many concerns can be resolved simply by calling us. Your suggestions will be passed on to the appropriate business unit for consideration.
English – Client Relations: 1.800.874.6275
Français – Service à la clientele: 1.800.200.5376
Step 2:
If our Client Relations representative is unable to resolve your concern over the phone or you’re not satisfied with the resolution provided, you can have your concern escalated to our Client Relations leadership team.