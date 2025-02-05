Contact us

At Invesco Canada, we’re committed to providing you with the very best client service experience possible. Your confidence and trust in us are extremely important, as is your feedback. If you have a concern with our service or how we conduct business, or a suggestion on how we can improve, we want to address the matter as quickly and effectively as possible. Please follow the steps below.

Step 1:

Contact one our our Client Relations representatives with your concern or suggestion. Many concerns can be resolved simply by calling us. Your suggestions will be passed on to the appropriate business unit for consideration.

English – Client Relations: 1.800.874.6275

Français – Service à la clientele: 1.800.200.5376

Step 2:

If our Client Relations representative is unable to resolve your concern over the phone or you’re not satisfied with the resolution provided, you can have your concern escalated to our Client Relations leadership team.