We create greater possibilities together

Invesco offers a wide range of investments, from stock and bonds to alternatives, in a variety of vehicles — all designed to help you meet your goals.

Explore the possibilities
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$2T Total assets

Invesco proudly manages more than $2 trillion USD in assets for our clients.¹

120 Countries

We are a global firm with global capabilities to provide access to opportunities, wherever they are.¹

1 Focus

Investing is all we do. We are specialists in active, passive, factor and alternative strategies.¹

Who we are

Our mission is to find greater possibilities for your portfolio — whether you’re investing for your family or for your clients. Which stocks may be poised to grow? Which bonds may provide steady income? How can you help reduce risk through smart diversification? Our investment strategies are built with these questions in mind. When you invest with Invesco, you’re partnering with a firm that puts you and your needs first.

Why Invesco

There’s something remarkable that happens when just the right elements come together — people with ideas, data with inspiration, investors with solutions. That’s what we do every day at Invesco. Our culture is built on three tenets: 

Pure focus on investments
Independent and diverse thinking
Capabilities designed to deliver better outcomes

Explore the possibilities

Our comprehensive range of investment capabilities is designed to help clients build portfolios with more precision.

  • 1

    Invesco Ltd. AUM of $2 trillion as of June 30, 2025.