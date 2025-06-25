Summary of Complaint Handling and Dispute Resolution Policy

The following policy applies to products and services offered by Invesco Canada Ltd. and its Canadian-incorporated affiliates (“Invesco Canada”).

At Invesco Canada, our focus is to put clients’ interests first. As one of Canada’s leading investment management companies, our reputation has been built on a foundation of investment discipline and a track record of success. A subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., our focus is on investment management, offering a diversified suite of solutions to institutions, organizations, companies and individuals across Canada and around the world.

The following is a description of Invesco Canada’s complaint handling process, which is designed to ensure that complaints are assigned quickly and addressed in a timely manner.

What is a complaint?

A complaint expresses a reproach of dissatisfaction in respect of the services or products we offer and an expectation that we take action to address the complaint. You may, for example, expect compensation from us or for us to take action to address a specific situation giving rise to your complaint.

The following are not considered complaints:

a request made for information or materials in respect of an offered product or service;

a request for access or rectification made in accordance with the Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector ;

; a claim for an indemnity;

a request for correction of a clerical error or mistake in calculation, unless further action must be taken to address the consequences of the error or mistake for the person making the request, a member of the clientele, or any other person concerned by a record;

a communication of a comment or feedback.

How to file a complaint:

Most matters concerning our products and services can be resolved by contacting our Client Relations group:

Telephone: 1.800.874.6275

Fax: 1.800.631.7008

E-mail: inquiriescanada@invesco.com

If your matter or concern is not resolved, or you are dissatisfied with the resolution, you may file a written complaint with us by emailing us at the email address provided above or via mail to the address provided below:

Invesco Canada Ltd.

16 York Street, Suite 1200

Toronto, ON M5J 0E6

If you are a Quebec resident, you may also complete the form from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Your complaint will be escalated as necessary and investigated. We will respond back to you with the result of our investigation.

Please let us know if you require assistance filing your complaint.

Steps in the complaint process:



1. We acknowledge receipt of your complaint

We will send you an acknowledgement of receipt in writing within 5 days of receipt of your complaint.

2. We analyze the complaint

We will make sure we understand your complaint and what you expect from us. If necessary, we may contact you to request additional information.

3. We provide a written final response

We will provide you with a final response in writing within 90 days. In our response, we shall explain how we analyzed your complaint and what led to our response and, if possible, the proposed solution to your complaint.

If you reside in Quebec, we will provide you with a final response in writing within 60 days. If exceptional circumstances apply, we will notify you that we require an additional 30 days to address your complaint. Our notification will include an explanation on the circumstances warranting the extension.

Take time to review our response or assess our proposed solution. If we present a proposed solution, we will give you time to assess and respond to it. The amount of time we give you should provide you with sufficient opportunity to seek the advice you need to make an informed decision. You can decide to accept or refuse the solution, or you can present an alternative.

Once we reach an agreement with you to resolve your complaint, we have to give effect to the offer within 30 days unless we agree upon a different time period with you when it is in your interest to do so.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or comments regarding our response.

Filing a complaint with OBSI

If you are not satisfied with the resolution to this matter, you may submit a complaint to the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (“OBSI”). OBSI is an independent dispute-resolution service that investigates unresolved disputes at no charge to you. Please feel free to visit their website for more information on this option. Please refer to one of the below methods of communication to contact OBSI.

Website: www.OBSI.ca

Email: ombudsman@obsi.ca

Toll-free telephone: 1.888.451.4519

Filing a complaint with the AMF for Quebec residents

You can contact us to request to have your complaint record examined by the AMF at any time if you are not satisfied with the response we provided on how your complaint was processed. We are required to send your complaint record to the AMF no later than 15 days following receipt of your request.