Help centre
Login help
If you are a new user looking to register for account access, please click here to access the login screen. Once there, below the "Sign In" button, click on the "Register Now" link and follow the on-screen instructions. Please have the following information available to complete the registration process: 1) email address; 2) mobile phone number; 3) Access ID number (please contact Client Relations at 1-800-874-6275 to obtain your Access ID); 4) account number; and 5) the last three (3) digits of your Social Insurance Number (SIN).
As of November 14, 2022, a username is no longer required to access secure areas on the Invesco site. If you were previously registered for access, please click here to log in.
Click here to access the login area, and click on "Forgot Password?" below the sign in button. Follow the instructions provided.
Multi-factor authentication is an extra layer of security to protect your accounts. Any time we need to confirm your identity online, we'll send you a one-time security verification code via text.
How it works
When we need to verify your identity online, there are two key steps:
Step 1: Log in as you normally would by using your login credentials. Most of the time, this is all you need to do to log in.
Step 2: When we need to verify your identity online, we prompt you to get a one-time security verification code via text to your mobile number on file. When you get your security verification code, you simply enter it into the Invesco screen and continue.
We only require you to use multi-factor authentication when you log in from a device we don't recognize or when you are attempting to change security information. A recognized device is any device that you regularly use to access your Invesco accounts.
To view, update, and add phone numbers to receive one-time security verification codes, log in and access "My Profile." Please note that standard wireless carrier message and data rates may apply for text messages.
Register for access
If you are a new user looking to register for account access, please click here to access the login screen. Once there, below the "Sign In" button, click on the "Register Now" link and follow the on-screen instructions. Please have the following information available to complete the registration process: 1) email address; 2) mobile phone number; 3) Access ID number (please contact the Client Relations team at 1-800-874-6275 to obtain your Access ID); 4) Dealer code; and 5) Rep code.
If you still have access to the registration page, click on "Resend" to receive another validation email. If you do not have access to the registration page, please check your spam/junk mail or you may need to register again.
Once you've completed all the steps, it can take up to 24 hours to validate the registration.
It may be that you previously registered using the email address. If you receive this message, try the "Forgot Password" option and follow the on-screen instructions.
Managing my account
To make changes to your email address, please log in using your existing email and password. Once on the dashboard, click on your name in the upper right corner to access the profile section or click on "My Profile." Once that section opens, click on "View Profile and Settings" below your name to access your profile. Within the Profile area, you can make changes to your email by clicking "Edit" within the "Account Credentials" area.
Verification for account access may take up to 24 hours to process. If you have successfully registered and logged in, but can't access account information, please try again later.
To view, update, or add phone numbers to receive one-time security verification codes, log in and access "My Profile." Please note that standard wireless carrier message and data rates may apply for text messages.
General help
Users who were already enrolled/registered for the e-option will continue to be able to receive their statements electronically.
Due to regulatory, compliance, privacy, and/or security reasons, users need to be registered and authenticated to access certain elements of Invesco's web experience. If you wish to access an area that requires authentication, please log in or register to gain access.