Help centre

Multi-factor authentication is an extra layer of security to protect your accounts. Any time we need to confirm your identity online, we'll send you a one-time security verification code via text.

How it works

When we need to verify your identity online, there are two key steps:

Step 1: Log in as you normally would by using your login credentials. Most of the time, this is all you need to do to log in.

Step 2: When we need to verify your identity online, we prompt you to get a one-time security verification code via text to your mobile number on file. When you get your security verification code, you simply enter it into the Invesco screen and continue.

We only require you to use multi-factor authentication when you log in from a device we don't recognize or when you are attempting to change security information. A recognized device is any device that you regularly use to access your Invesco accounts.

To view, update, and add phone numbers to receive one-time security verification codes, log in and access "My Profile." Please note that standard wireless carrier message and data rates may apply for text messages.