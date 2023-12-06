Prospectus
Provides investors with key information on units and shares of Invesco mutual funds and Invesco exchange-traded funds in comprehensive and easy-to-use documents.
ETF Prospectus documents
|Description
|Date
|Document
|Invesco Prospectus dated January 29, 2026 – Exchange-Traded Funds
|January 29, 2026
|Download
|Amendment No. 1 dated February 25, 2026, to the Exchange-Traded Funds prospectus dated July 30, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Download
|Amendment No. 2 dated May 8, 2026, to the Exchange-Traded Funds prospectus dated July 30, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Download
Mutual funds Prospectus documents
|Description
|Date
|Document
|Simplified Prospectus - July 30, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Download
|Amendment No. 1 dated August 20, 2025 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025
|August 20, 2025
|Download
|Amendment No. 2 dated January 23, 2026 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025
|January 23, 2026
|Download
|Amendment No. 3 dated April 8, 2026 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Download
|Amendment No. 4 dated May 8 2026 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Download