Prospectus

Provides investors with key information on units and shares of Invesco mutual funds and Invesco exchange-traded funds in comprehensive and easy-to-use documents.

ETF Prospectus documents

Description Date Document
Invesco Prospectus dated January 29, 2026 – Exchange-Traded Funds January 29, 2026 Download
Amendment No. 1 dated February 25, 2026, to the Exchange-Traded Funds prospectus dated July 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 Download
Amendment No. 2 dated May 8, 2026, to the Exchange-Traded Funds prospectus dated July 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 Download

Mutual funds Prospectus documents

Description Date Document
Simplified Prospectus - July 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 Download
Amendment No. 1 dated August 20, 2025 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025 August 20, 2025 Download
Amendment No. 2 dated January 23, 2026 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025 January 23, 2026 Download
Amendment No. 3 dated April 8, 2026 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 Download
Amendment No. 4 dated May 8 2026 to the Simplified Prospectus dated July 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 Download