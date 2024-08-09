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Invesco Canadian Equities

We have one of the strongest, most stable economies in the world. Invesco’s Canadian equity strategies can help you navigate it. Consider investing in Canada with us.

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Long-term capital appreciation

Invest in high quality Canadian companies with attractive valuations for long-term capital appreciation.

Diverse exposure

Gain exposure to Canada’s strong and stable economy – and get added global diversification to underrepresented sectors.

Quality growth

Benefit from Canadian companies with strong balance sheets, a competitive edge, and a high return on capital.

Why consider Canadian equities?

Canadian equities provide exposure to a thriving global trade hub powered by a highly educated workforce. The country boasts one of the strongest, most stable financial systems in the world. Canada is also known for political stability, vibrant cities, and tremendous natural resources, all of which are supportive of healthy population growth. Investing in Canada can offer the long-term capital appreciation and diversification needed in today’s volatile markets. Invesco's diversified set of Canadian equity strategies gives investors the best Canada has to offer.

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Ticker / Fund code

Product name

 Series Description Download
EQLT Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF N/A Learn more Fact sheet
PDC Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF N/A Learn more Fact sheet
1557

Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Fund

 F Learn more Fact sheet
1527

Invesco Canadian Fund

 F Learn more

Fact sheet
927

Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Fund

 F Learn more

Fact sheet
24847

Invesco Canadian Plus Dividend Class

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 Fact sheet

Why partner with Invesco?

Through active management, our experts identify and invest in high quality companies with attractive valuations and healthy growth prospects. Each team of experienced managers leverages the extensive resources of a global organization to optimize their time-tested investment approach. Their diverse set of perspectives and skills have been developed for more than two decades on average, contributing to a refined and disciplined process.

Explore Canadian equity line-up

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