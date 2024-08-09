US equity solutions
Trust Invesco to access the world’s largest economy and some of the most recognized companies.
Invest in high quality Canadian companies with attractive valuations for long-term capital appreciation.
Gain exposure to Canada’s strong and stable economy – and get added global diversification to underrepresented sectors.
Benefit from Canadian companies with strong balance sheets, a competitive edge, and a high return on capital.
Canadian equities provide exposure to a thriving global trade hub powered by a highly educated workforce. The country boasts one of the strongest, most stable financial systems in the world. Canada is also known for political stability, vibrant cities, and tremendous natural resources, all of which are supportive of healthy population growth. Investing in Canada can offer the long-term capital appreciation and diversification needed in today’s volatile markets. Invesco's diversified set of Canadian equity strategies gives investors the best Canada has to offer.
|Ticker / Fund code
|
Product name
|Series
|Description
|Download
|EQLT
|Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF
|N/A
|Learn more
|Fact sheet
|PDC
|Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF
|N/A
|Learn more
|Fact sheet
|1557
|F
|Learn more
|Fact sheet
|1527
|F
|Learn more
|927
|F
|Learn more
|24847
|F
|Learn more
|Fact sheet
Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF
About this product
Gain balanced sector exposure compared to the S&P/TSX 60, reduce risk from high concentrations in single stocks or sectors, and access a disciplined rebalancing schedule.
Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF
About this product
PDC invests in dividend-paying securities of Canadian companies that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and have had stable or increasing annual regular dividend payments for the past five or more consecutive years.
Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Fund
About this product
Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Fund aims to give investors strong capital growth over the long term by investing in common shares of Canadian companies.
Invesco Canadian Fund
About this product
Investing for Canadians since 1981, Invesco Canadian Fund aims to offer strong capital growth and makes room for global companies that provide exposure to underrepresented sectors in Canada.
Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Fund
About this product
This fund invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of Canadian companies using a growth investment discipline.
Invesco Canadian Plus Dividend Class
About this product
This fund is a well-diversified all-cap portfolio combining exposure to strong growth potential from smaller companies and stable dividend income from large-cap stocks.
NA5010850
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