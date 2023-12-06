Independent Review Committee
The Independent Review Committee (IRC) of Invesco Canada Funds prepares an annual report to the security holders of each Fund for the relevant financial year describing the IRC and its activities during the period.
|Description
|Date
|Document
|Independent Review Committee (IRC) annual report of Invesco Canada Exchange-Traded Funds for the year ended December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|Download
|Independent Review Committee (IRC) annual report of Invesco Canada Funds for the year ended December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|Download
|Report of Independent Review Committee of Invesco Canada Funds to Securityholders - year ended March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Download