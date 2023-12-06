Independent Review Committee

The Independent Review Committee (IRC) of Invesco Canada Funds prepares an annual report to the security holders of each Fund for the relevant financial year describing the IRC and its activities during the period.

Description Date Document
Independent Review Committee (IRC) annual report of Invesco Canada Exchange-Traded Funds for the year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Download
Independent Review Committee (IRC) annual report of Invesco Canada Funds for the year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Download
Report of Independent Review Committee of Invesco Canada Funds to Securityholders - year ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Download