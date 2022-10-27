Alternative investment solutions

Real Estate
Explore Invesco’s comprehensive suite of strategies designed to give you unparalleled access to real estate investment opportunities.
As long-term return expectations across traditional markets are declining — and concerns around the impact of inflation are rising — we believe alternatives will play an increasingly important role in investors’ portfolios.
As a diversified asset class, alternatives can tap into private market opportunities that target income generation and capital appreciation where other public strategies may not. The benefits of investing in private markets are increasing in breadth, and the role of alternatives in asset allocation has become a critical component in achieving key investment outcomes.
When adding or expanding portfolio allocations to alternatives, investors need to take a nuanced view of the drivers of risk and return to align investments with desired outcomes. There are three objectives that investors may seek when designing portfolios that include alternative investments: income, real return, and growth.
At Invesco, we see alternative investments as a way to enhance portfolios and aim to demystify the alternative investing experience. Our team draws on their 25+ years of experience managing alternative assets to simplify the process of building and optimizing alternative portfolios.
This actively managed fund seeks to deliver a positive absolute return over a full market cycle with little to no correlation to traditional stocks and bonds.
Global equity with consistent high income and downside protection.
In the uncertain environment, we’re constructing a well-diversified portfolio to help weather the current storm but also benefit when things improve.
Sharp shifts in US tariff policies have disrupted markets. Here’s insight on what it might mean for private real estate investments.
With policy uncertainty rattling markets and consumer sentiment, it’s important to remember the market's long-term growth throughout its history.
