What investors need to know about stock market corrections

Investment Outlook 2026 Annual Investment Outlook: Resilience and rebalancing
We believe global equities may continue to rise in the new year, and we expect new opportunities to be unlocked as market leadership evolves.
Since the early 1980s, there has been a greater than 5% drawdown in the S&P 500 Index in every year but two.
Fortunately, many of the “early warning signals” that we track do not appear to be suggesting that a recession is imminent.
The average time to recovery is three months from a 5%-10% downturn and eight months from a 10%-20% correction.
Market corrections, while common, are always unsettling. Investment strategists lose sleep too. In the midst of this current global market sell-off, I spent the wee hours reminding myself of what I’ve absorbed over the years about market corrections and volatility. Here are some important reminders to keep in mind if the current sell-off is causing you to lose sleep as well.
Get insight on the recent sell-off in the artificial intelligence trade, the potential for a Santa Claus rally, and the K-shaped economy.
The downturn was concentrated in mega-cap growth stocks, even though many had strong earnings. We see it as skepticism about lofty valuations.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
The S&P 500 Index is a is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest domestic US stocks.
The Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes US dollar-denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility, and financial issuers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index of the 30 largest, most widely held stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
The risk-free rate represents the interest an investor would expect from an absolutely risk-free investment over a specified period of time.
Fed funds futures are financial contracts that represent the market’s opinion of where the federal funds rate will be at a specified point in the future. The federal funds rate is the rate at which banks lend balances to each other overnight.
