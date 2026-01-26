Four key market signals to watch

Markets and Economy Above the Noise: Look beyond distracting headlines
The outlook for stocks still looks promising despite headlines on Fed independence, Greenland, and ongoing geopolitical maneuvering.
They’ve tightened, but that’s not the behavior of a market bracing for imminent deterioration in stocks, in our view.
It has weakened in an orderly fashion, and a Danish pension fund’s upcoming sale of US Treasuries is statistically irrelevant.
At 2.5%, inflation expectations still fall within what the Federal Reserve (Fed) considers price stability.
Writing weekly commentaries on an airplane is much easier with noise‑cancelling headphones. Flip the switch and all the noise disappears. You’re left with the clarity to focus on what matters. An analogy to markets today is apt. The cacophony is deafening, and investors are struggling to distinguish what market signals matter from what merely sounds urgent.
This year alone, we’ve navigated Venezuela, Iran, questions about the independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed), and even the US possibly acquiring Greenland. The Geopolitical Risk (GPR) Index has been elevated and rising.1 Yet history reminds us that peaks in geopolitical risk have often been buying opportunities, not exit signals.2 For instance, investors who bailed after Liberation Day learned that lesson the hard way, missing April 9, 2025, the third‑best day for the S&P 500 Index in the past 30 years.3 We know what happens when you miss the best days.
So, what deserves attention now? Listen to the market.
While the world was focused on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Japanese government bond yields were moving sharply higher, driven by expectations of expanded fiscal support. We interpret this as a Bank of Japan that’s increasingly behind the curve and likely to tighten more aggressively. That could stabilize the yen and support our view that the US dollar has room to weaken against trading partners as the year progresses.
Investors could get nervous with each jolt of turbulence, whether geopolitical, political, or monetary. Or they could do what seasoned travelers do and put the noise‑cancelling headphones on and focus on the destination! The better choice, in our view, remains the latter.
A solid economic backdrop,9 relatively stable inflation,10 and the increasing likelihood of global fiscal policy support, from Europe to China to the US, form a constructive environment for stocks, in our view.
|
Date
|
Region
|
Event
|
Why it matters
|
Jan. 26
|
Japan
|
Leading Indicators (Nov.)
|
Gauge of future economic activity
|
Jan. 27
|
US
|
S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (Nov.)
|
Housing market trends
|
Jan. 28
|
US
|
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting
|
Monetary policy direction
|
|
Canada
|
Bank of Canada meeting
|
Policy decisions
|
Jan. 29
|
US
|
Productivity (Final Q3), trade balance (Nov.), and Personal income and spending (Dec.)
|
Economic efficiency and trade and income trends
|
|
Canada
|
Merchandise trade balance (Nov.)
|
Trade position
|
|
Japan
|
Unemployment rate (Dec.) and industrial production (Dec.)
|
Labor market and output
|
Jan 30
|
US
|
Producer Price Index (PPI) (Dec.) and Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (Jan.)
|
Inflation and business conditions
|
|
Canada
|
Gross domestic product (GDP) (Nov.)
|
Economic growth
|
|
Eurozone
|
GDP (Q4 advance) and unemployment (Dec.)
|
Growth and labour market
The calendar flipped to a new year, but macro and market trends look largely the same: Resilience in the US economy, geopolitical shifts, and tariff talk.
The potential use of the justice system against a sitting Federal Reserve Chair represents a line that markets have not previously had to price.
Important information
NA5153178
Image: fhm / Getty
Some references are US-specific and may not apply to Canada.
All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
The Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes US dollar-denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility, and financial issuers.
Breakeven inflation is the difference in yield between a nominal Treasury security and a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security of the same maturity.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee of the Federal Reserve Board that meets regularly to set monetary policy, including the interest rates that are charged to banks.
The Geopolitical Risk Index measures adverse geopolitical events based on a tally of articles covering geopolitical tensions from 10 different newspapers.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) program measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
Spread represents the difference between two values or asset returns.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are US Treasury securities that are indexed to inflation.
The US Dollar Index measures the value of the US dollar relative to the majority of its most significant trading partners.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Jan. 23, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
