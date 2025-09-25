Above the Noise: Rate cuts, productivity gains, and gold surge

“Because the mail never stops! It just keeps coming and coming and coming. There's never a letup; it's relentless. Every day it piles up more and more and more, and you gotta get it out, but the more you get it out, the more it keeps coming in! And then the barcode reader breaks! And then, it's Publisher's Clearinghouse Day!”

– Newman, Seinfeld

Newman was talking about the mail, but he might as well have been describing what it feels like to be a market strategist in 2025. The issues keep piling up. Then again, so have the gains in the stock market.

By now, the key messages on these issues seem to have reached investors. I know that I’ve made my appointed rounds.

Tariffs will result in less optimal outcomes but are unlikely to lead to recession unless policy uncertainty persists for an extended period.

Federal Reserve (Fed) independence is critical, but inflation expectations in the US remain contained, 1 and the Fed was likely to ease anyway, regardless of pressure from the executive branch.

Nonfarm payroll numbers may become harder to interpret, but there are other ways to assess the health of the labor market.

Fiscal deficits are rising, 2 but there’s still likely to be a captive audience for US debt.

S&P 500 Index valuations are elevated but are largely driven by the valuations of the mega-cap companies concentrated at the top of the index. 3 The rest of the market doesn't appear particularly overvalued. 4 Plus, valuations have never been reliable timing tools anyway.

Don't get me started on seasonality. I'm just glad I didn't "sell in May and go away."5



If that’s not enough, now comes the risk of a government shutdown. But like Publisher’s Clearinghouse Day, we know it’s coming every year, and we ultimately learn to ignore it.

So why is the market able to withstand this relentlessness? Growth has been slowing but not collapsing, and potentially reaccelerating in some areas.6 Earnings have generally beaten expectations.7 The Fed is cutting interest rates.

Newman once warned Jerry, “Your day of reckoning is coming.” Investors keep hearing the same warning, but a reckoning remains unlikely.

It may be confirmation bias but…

…the much-anticipated productivity gains have already started. Corporate profitability per employee has been surging.8 This likely represents a structural shift, driven by artificial intelligence, automation, and the reallocation of capital toward intangible assets. The implications for the labor market will play out over time, but it’s hard to look at the chart below and not to want to be a shareholder.