Paul Jackson

As the Global Market Strategist, EMEA, Paul provides commentary on macro-economic events and analysis on how they impact capital markets.

Prior to joining Invesco, Paul worked at Société Générale in both Paris and London, holding positions as Macro Specialist Sales, Equity Strategist and Head of Research, during which time he wrote under “The Belgian Dentist” label.

He started his career at Morgan Stanley in London where he worked in Corporate Finance and Equity Research before transferring to New York where he joined Morgan Stanley Asset Management as portfolio manager. He holds a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics and a Master of Philosophy in Economics from Oxford.

During the Covid pandemic, Paul became a Major in the British Army Reserve, an advisory role which led to him being a member of the UK government’s International Best Practice Advisory Group (a team of academic and business experts set up by the UK Cabinet Office in response to the Covid pandemic).