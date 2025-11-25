Thematic investing

The rise of bitcoin and why it matters now
Investing in digital assets is now easier than ever with Bitcoin ETPs becoming more accessible globally. Learn more about the rise of bitcoin and why it matters now.
Target high-growth themes like cybersecurity, defence and artificial intelligence (AI).
Exposure to leading innovative companies regardless of sector classification.
Gain efficient, flexible and low-cost access with Invesco’s thematic ETFs.
Discover the transformative opportunities in clean energy and technological innovation with our specialized range of ETFs, designed to help you gain exposure to cutting-edge advancements and high-growth areas shaping the future.
The need to transition towards more sustainable sources of energy presents opportunities. While solar is already the lowest-cost source of electricity in many countries, other technologies are also making significant strides. Investors can gain exposure to specific areas of innovation or the broader theme through our range of clean energy ETFs.
Technological innovation is transforming the world as we know it, from the power of AI to groundbreaking advancements in biotechnology. We offer a range of ETFs that focus on these innovative and high-growth areas, helping you gain access to the potential growth of cutting-edge technologies and companies at the forefront of these advancements.
Technology has created the ‘fourth’ industrial revolution and has been a driver of economic growth. Discover the metaverse and artificial intelligence and the role it’ll play in the next phase of this transformation.
A thematic fund invests in companies directly linked with a long-term trend or transition. This approach reduces the concentration risk of investing in individual companies while providing more precise exposure to the theme compared to investing in traditional sectors. It’s largely irrelevant where a company is domiciled or in what sector it happens to be classified. While a theme can cover just about any trend you can imagine, the most successful ones tend to be clearly definable, investible, revenue-generative, and long-term in nature.
A diversified portfolio will usually comprise both core and non-core holdings, with thematic funds part of that latter category. Because thematic funds are more concentrated and targeted compared to broad index funds, they tend to be more volatile, especially over shorter timeframes. Held over the longer term, however, they may be able to capture the evolution of the theme. They’re often seen as providing more differentiated, less correlated sources of return. Some investors may use them as strategic positions alongside their portfolio’s core holdings, with traditional sectors used more tactically to adjust for shorter-term market conditions.
Once a theme is identified, the next step is to figure out how to gain access most effectively. Because many themes are relatively new and rapidly evolving, you need someone with expertise within that specific area to identify opportunities and value prospects. This expertise may come from one of Invesco’s own investment teams or through partnership with a specialist indexing firm.
