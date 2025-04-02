Digital assets: Is the bitcoin bull run just getting started?

ETC European ETF investors show resilience amid April’s market volatility
April saw European ETF investors add US$18.2bn of net new assets. Read the latest to find out more.
Digital assets enjoyed strong performance in 2024. Following November’s Republican victories in the US House, Senate, and presidency, bitcoin broke above the $100,000 mark before retreating during February. The market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies was sitting at $2.8 trillion as at 28 February 2025.1
While US large-cap equities rose 3.4% since the election (through 28th February), bitcoin rose 21.8% in that time period.2
Although the year has gotten off to a volatile start for cryptocurrencies, despite policy events such as President Trump’s executive order establishing a national crypto reserve, we anticipate positive performance in 2025.
Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately influenced by broader macro conditions and sentiment, in our view. We believe both are shifting to be more supportive for digital assets, including positive post-US election developments, friendlier investor attitudes towards cryptos, and a market backdrop that looks likely to be positive given central bank rate cuts and a more normal global growth environment.
We highlight five stand-out factors below that suggest cryptocurrencies may continue to see positive performance in 2025:
President Donald Trump has signalled a slew of crypto-friendly policies, including his desire for a strategic bitcoin reserve and the installation of crypto-friendly policymakers at the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the two key US regulators for the crypto space. However, the surge in digital assets support is broader-based than just the president: According to a pro-crypto industry group, 294 pro-crypto candidates from both parties were elected to the House and Senate in the 2024 election.3
This will most likely mark a significant departure from the Biden administration’s approach, which had generally been hostile towards digital assets. For example, the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler pursued a number of cases against crypto enterprises without specifying the framework they were following, earning the unpopular description of a “regulation by enforcement” approach to policy. Biden himself had generally pushed back on crypto, opposing the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) bill despite bipartisan support.
A key flashpoint was SAB 121, an SEC bulletin published in 2022 that imposed strict requirements for publicly traded institutions that hold custody of digital assets on behalf of clients. SAB 121 forced such institutions to record these assets on their balance sheets, triggering regulatory capital requirements and effectively shutting out most banks from participating in the digital asset’s ecosystem.
In the absence of bank custody solutions, many crypto investors had instead turned to a myriad of costly (and at times unreliable) solutions. Under new SEC leadership, SAB 121 was revoked, opening the door for more large institutions to provide custody solutions in the digital assets space.
As the US posture towards digital assets evolve, we anticipate that a larger cohort of investors will embrace digital assets and may help propel a bull market in cryptocurrencies.
2024 brought the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the US and Hong Kong, helping to propel $34.6 billion in net flows. 2025 may see additional countries permit spot ETFs to a broader set of investors, and additional cryptocurrencies may become more easily accessed through ETF products. As more products become available to a wider set of investors, we anticipate cryptocurrency prices will benefit.
As bitcoin market cap grows, investor attitudes towards the largest cryptocurrency continue to evolve. The launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the US in January 2024 marked a key milestone as the world’s largest capital market provided an easy on-ramp for investors to gain exposure to bitcoin (and later, ether). In the US, for example, investors have already allocated $37 billion to spot bitcoin ETFs since 11 January, 2024, making up $95.4 billion in assets as of the end of 2024. Compare this to gold ETFs, which have $142.6 billion in AUM.4
Lower rates in the US, eurozone, UK, and other major economies suggest that 2025 may be a risk-on year in global markets. Indeed, our outlook for 2025 favors more cyclically-oriented parts of the market, including stocks and credit. This backdrop is likely to be supportive of cryptocurrencies, which tend to be influenced substantially by macro conditions.
Tokenisation involves representing something on a blockchain in the form of a token, which enables a variety of benefits for information and asset custody management and exchange. We believe today’s financial system can realise a number of benefits through tokenisation such as reduced counterparty risk, faster payment and settlement, and improved customisability in client investing experiences.
Already, central bank digital currencies and asset tokenisation pilot projects have been building momentum over the past five years, including tokenised money market funds, tokenised bonds, and tokenised private markets offerings. The UK government is planning to issue tokenised gilts for the first time within the next two years. In the eurozone, the European Central Bank is preparing to launch its digital euro, which is expected to facilitate tokenised use cases. As the adoption of this technology increases, we anticipate cryptocurrencies may also benefit.
Overall, we suspect that cryptocurrencies will continue to notch new highs in 2025, driven by improving regulatory clarity and friendlier policymakers. As in the past, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could benefit substantially on positive news flow (see, for example, crypto price behavior around Trump’s election win, the announcement of Trump’s SEC chair pick, and the authorisation of spot bitcoin and ether ETFs in the US) helped by an anticipated pick-up in broad market risk appetite.
