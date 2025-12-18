Article Invesco Asia Dragon Trust: Finding value in Asian markets

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18 December 2025
Asian woman using smartphone at night with Victoria Harbor in background.

Key takeaways

  • Times have changed.:

    Comparing today’s price-to-book ratio for Asian and emerging markets with that of 15 years ago is not a like-for-like comparison.

  • A disciplined approach.:

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust takes a disciplined approach to identifying companies trading for less than their fair value.

  • Outperforming the index.:

    Thanks to our investment approach, Invesco Asia Dragon Trust has a history of outperforming the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index. Past performance does not predict future returns.

One of our favourite charts shows the price-to-book (P/B) ratio of the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index. The P/B ratio compares a company's market value (its stock price) to its book value (the value of all its assets minus its liabilities). Over the past 20 years, this valuation metric has served as a useful gauge of the attractiveness of Asian and emerging markets.

Today, we acknowledge that these markets appear less attractive than normal, based on this metric. However, it’s important to note that the last 15 years of P/B history for Asian and emerging markets may not be representative of what lies ahead.

There are three reasons why today may be different.

  1. Index composition has changed significantly. Put simply, the mix of companies in these markets has changed a lot. Today, there are far more businesses focused on technology and services in the Asian and emerging market indexes. For example, at the end of September 2010, there was only one internet company in the top 30 of the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index, and it accounted for 0.9% of the index. But at the end of September 2025, there were nine internet companies in the top 30, collectively accounting for 15% of the index. These companies are based in sectors such as steel, real estate, and banks. So, comparing today’s P/B ratio with that of 15 years ago is not a like-for-like comparison.
  2. Emerging markets have been an out-of-favour asset class for much of the past 20 years, particularly compared to the S&P 500 Index. But today, there is clear potential for a reversal in fortunes driven by a weakening of the US dollar, a rebound in the Chinese economy, or a rethink of how these markets are priced.
  3. Shareholder returns have improved across emerging markets.
    In recent years, businesses in emerging markets have become more focused on rewarding investors. They’re paying out a larger share of profits as dividends, and many are also buying back their own shares to boost shareholder value. This shift shows a stronger commitment to delivering returns to investors.

An active approach to finding undervalued companies

Importantly, the Invesco Asia Dragon Trust strives to beat the index — not to track it. The trust is managed by experienced professionals with a deep understanding of Asian markets and a disciplined approach to identifying companies trading for less than their fair value.

Our approach focuses on long-term value rather than short-term market trends. In the short term, markets are driven by human emotion and often behave irrationally. We aim to capitalise on gaps that emerge between price and value. Put simply, we aim to buy when there is fear in the market, when we have a high degree of conviction that a stock is trading at a significant discount to what we consider to be fair value. We then look to sell when the share price recovers and avoid holding onto stocks when prices reflect greed.

Thanks to our disciplined approach to investing, Invesco Asia Dragon Trust has a history of outperforming the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index. Past performance does not predict future returns1.

Introducing Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc aims to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies.

Learn more

  • 1

    The benchmark index is shown for performance comparison purposes only. The Fund does not track the index. show less

    Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc standardised rolling 12-month performance (% growth)

     

    30.09.20

    30.09.21

    30.09.21

    30.09.22

    30.09.22

    30.09.23

    30.09.23

    30.09.24

    30.09.24

    30.09.25

    Ordinary Share Price

    24.6

    -4.9

    2.8

    18.3

    22.8

    Net Asset Value

    19.9

    -3.3

    3.1

    14.8

    18.0

    MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index

    9.7

    -13.9

    1.4

    17.3

    16.8

    Source: Invesco, as at 30 September 2025. Past performance does not predict future returns. This information is updated on a calendar quarterly basis. Ordinary share price performance figures have been calculated using daily closing prices with dividends reinvested. NAV performance figures have been calculated using daily NAV with dividends reinvested. The NAV used includes current period revenue and values debt at fair. The Benchmark performance shown is total return. The Benchmark performance figures are in sterling as at 30 September  2025 unless otherwise stated. Standardised past performance figures are updated on a quarterly basis. Source: Morningstar. The benchmark index for this Investment Trust changed on 1 May 2015 from the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan to the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan (both indices total return in sterling terms). The benchmark performance in the chart shows the returns for the current index only. Index returns are shown on a total return basis, with income reinvested net of withholding taxes. Before December 2020 Index returns were shown with income reinvested gross of withholding taxes.

Related insights

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. 

    The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall. 

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV. 

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise.  

    Important information

    Data as at 31.10.25, unless otherwise stated. 

    If investors are unsure whether this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial advisor.

    For more information on our products, please refer to the relevant Key Information Document (KID), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive document (AIFMD), and the latest Annual or Half-Yearly Financial Reports. This information is available using the contact details shown.

    Further details of the Company’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Report of the Directors contained within the Company’s Annual Financial Report.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.