Asia and emerging market countries account for more than half of the world’s population, contributing to half of global economic output. Considering this, in our opinion, the investment opportunity in Asia may be too big and diverse to ignore.

Although U.S. stocks dominate the global market, they don’t represent the full picture of growth opportunities. Asian countries such as China and India account for about half of global economic growth. However, global stock market indices (benchmarks which many funds follow by keeping similar country weights, sector weights, or risk levels) tend to underrepresent these countries, giving them a smaller weighting in global indices, even though these economies are growing quickly. So their share in global indices ends up being much smaller than their share of global economic growth.

In our view, the valuations of companies (the perceived value of a business based on its financial performance, assets, and future earning potential) in Asia are generally lower, making them affordable for investors and potentially providing better returns over time.

The MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index, which includes companies from China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, currently trades at a discount. This means the companies in this index are, on average, priced lower relative to their fundamentals—that is, factors such as earnings (profits), revenues (sales), balance sheet strength, cash flow, and growth prospects—than comparable companies in other markets. By contrast, the MSCI World Index, which represents companies across 23 developed markets, trades at higher valuations.

While each market is different, regions like India and Vietnam have high growth potential due to young populations, increasing urbanisation, and strong demand for products and services.

While growth potential in Asian markets is significant, investors should be aware of the associated risks. For example, sudden changes in government policy or trade relationships can affect market performance. Individual countries within the region may also have their own unique risks and economic challenges which can impact returns. Diversifying investments and maintaining a long term perspective can help mitigate some of these risks, although it does not eliminate them.

Introducing Asia Dragon Trust

Our Asia Dragon Trust invests in diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies, with the objective of delivering long-term capital growth and income. The Trust does not follow a benchmark meaning the manager has flexibility to invest in any country, sector, or asset that fits their views, and react to changing market conditions.

By combining fundamental analysis - a method of evaluating a company or asset by examining the underlying factors that drive its value such as financial statements, business performance, industry conditions, and broader economic trends - we hope to identify undervalued Asian franchises. Our team’s ability to form different views on the market and patiently allow their investment strategies to play out has been key to meeting the Trust’s long-term objectives.

For information on risks see the ‘Investment risks’ section below.

Our investment philosophy

At the core of our investment philosophy is the belief that a share price will reflect a company's true value over the long run. In the short-term markets are driven by human emotion and often behave irrationally. We aim to capitalise on gaps that emerge between price and value. Put simply, we aim to buy when there is fear in the market, when we have a high degree of conviction that a stock is trading at a significant discount to what we consider to be fair value. We then look to sell when the share price recovers and avoid holding onto stocks when prices reflect greed.

To promote accountability, everyone within the Asian and emerging markets team manages their own portfolio, with analysts running a model portfolio (a sample or practice portfolio that an analyst manages to show how their investment ideas might work in real life).

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc aims to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies.