Invesco Global Equity Income Trust: Building a resilient investment strategy

Equities Investing in Asia for long-term income and growth
A new wave of growth is building across Asia, bringing with it a range of original and compelling opportunities for investors.
Constructing a resilient portfolio - one designed to navigate both rising and falling markets - is central to our investment philosophy.
So far this year, our approach has delivered solid results1. We've limited the impact of market downturns (known as ‘drawdowns’) and capitalised on periods of volatility by acquiring high-quality companies at more attractive valuations.
One of the tools that helps us stay on track is our stock comparison sheet (SCS). This tool helps us make smart investment decisions, especially when the market is behaving unpredictably.
The SCS looks at three main factors that influence how much a stock might return over the next 3–5 years:
We combine these three factors to estimate something called the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) - a forecast of the annual return we might expect from a stock.
Earlier this year, our SCS showed that we could expect similar returns (around 10%) from two very different companies: A stable insurance company, and a more volatile investment firm. In that case, we chose the insurance company because of its stability.
But in the first quarter, the investment firm’s stock dropped sharply while the insurance company held steady. This shift made the investment firm much more attractive from a return perspective. By 1st April, our SCS estimated a potential return of 25% for the investment firm versus just 5% for the insurance company. So, we adjusted our portfolio - buying more of the investment firm and similar “cyclical” stocks (which tend to rise and fall with the economy) and reducing our holdings in ‘defensive’ stocks like the insurance company (which tend to be more stable in tough times).
This kind of adjustment is called portfolio turnover - selling some investments and buying others. While we usually take a long-term view, we’re also ready to act when opportunities arise. In this case, our research paid off.
In this fast-moving environment, we believe our approach gives us an edge:
This summary is designed to provide a general overview and should not be seen as investment advice and should be read in conjunction with the investment risks below. Investors should consider their own circumstances and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
The Invesco Global Equity Income Investment Trust aims to provide an attractive level of predictable income and capital appreciation over the long term, predominately through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities worldwide.
A new wave of growth is building across Asia, bringing with it a range of original and compelling opportunities for investors.
Discover how the Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (IGET) offers a differentiated approach to global equity income, combining dependable dividends, long-term growth, and true diversification.
Joe Dowling, Fund Manager, and Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities, explore the shift in global equity dynamics, the case for European equities, and why bottom-up stock selection remains key to long-term returns.
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