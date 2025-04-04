IGET

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Please read the Investment risks and Footnotes at the bottom of the page.

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Overview

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A worldwide opportunity set gives managers the freedom to steer towards the best ideas, with a disciplined strategy. IGET looks beyond the crowd to uncover opportunities where others aren’t looking. By selecting stocks across diverse regions and sectors, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust seeks to deliver steady income and long-term capital growth, aiming to offer investors a distinctive, resilient global equity income approach.

Why consider Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc?
  • A focus on finding quality companies at attractive prices that can grow cashflows, to provide income and growth for investors.
  • A high-conviction, high active share, globally diversified portfolio of around 40-60 holdings spread across sectors, geographies and market capitalisation.
  • An annual dividend target of at least 4% set by IGET’s Board, ensuring a focus on delivering predictable income.¹

¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts. This is not guaranteed.

Investment objective

Invesco Global Equity Income Investment Trust aims to provide an attractive level of predictable income and capital appreciation over the long term, predominately through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities worldwide.

For more information about the Trust’s objectives, please view the documents below.

Monthly factsheet

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Annual financial report 2025

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Quarterly update

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Half yearly financial report 2025

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How we invest

With an active approach to stock selection, the process is carefully designed to seek to stack the odds of success in the portfolio’s favour, with risk management considered throughout. The process is focused on IDEAS: Identify potential ideas; Determine the most promising; Evaluate the opportunity; Approve the idea; Structure the portfolio.

The portfolio is made up of three categories. First, dividend compounders. A minimum of 70% of the fund will be in companies that have a strong track record of paying and growing dividends. Second, up to 20% in low yielding, but faster growth stocks.  These are companies with excellent capital allocation*, resulting in compelling returns on invested capital or a progressive buy back policy**. Finally, up to 10% of the portfolio will be invested in Dividend Restoration ideas - businesses that are undergoing a temporary challenge or turnaround, but where we see a clear route to dividend restoration.

*Capital allocation: distributing and investing a company's financial resources in ways that will increase its efficiency and maximize its profits.
**Buy back: when a company buys back its shares and is a way for the company to reinvest in itself.

Key facts
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Financial calendar

Announcements Dividend payable Annual General Meeting
Year End 31 May 2024 1st Interim Dividend July/August 2024 October 2024
Annual Financial Results September 2024 2nd Interim Dividend October/November 2024  
Half-Yearly Financial Results February 2025 3rd Interim Dividend January/February 2025  
  4th Interim Dividend April/May 2025  

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Performance

Standardised rolling 12-month performance (% growth)

Category 30.12.20
30.12.21		 30.12.21
30.12.22		 30.12.22
30.12.23		 30.12.23
30.12.24		 30.12.24
30.12.25
Ordinary Share Price 24.1  -5.1  18.9  18.3  28.0
Net Asset Value 25.9 - 0.3 22.6 13.7 13.3
MSCI World Index (£) Total Return 22.9 -7.8 16.8 20.8  12.8

Cumulative performance (% growth)
Ordinary share price performance figures have been calculated using daily closing prices with dividends reinvested. NAV performance figures have been calculated using daily NAV with dividends reinvested. The NAV used includes current period revenue and values debt at fair. The Benchmark performance shown is total return. All performance figures are in sterling as at %%asAt%% unless otherwise stated. Standardised past performance figures are updated on a quarterly basis. Source: Morningstar.

Related insights

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Managers & directors

Fund managers

Company directors

Should you wish to contact a member of the Board of Directors, please email the Company Secretary. When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our Trust privacy notice (PDF) explains how we use and protect your personal data.

Literature

Circular announcement - January 2026

Circular - January 2026

IGET merger: A guide for FRGT shareholders

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Annual financial report 2025

Quarterly update

Circular: Share Issuance Authority July 2025

New Articles of Association

Annual Letter

Ordinary shares - KID

Monthly factsheet

Half yearly financial report 2025

TCFD report

 

Kepler Trust Intelligence – Research Note (view on Kepler website)

2025

2024

2023

2022

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2020

2019

2018

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2012

2025

2024

2023

2022

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2020

2019

2018

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2016

2015

2014

2013

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2011

Portfolio disclosure

Marketing Committee terms of reference

Schedule of matters reserved for Board

Audit Committee terms of reference

Nomination Committee terms of reference

Management Engagement Committee terms of reference

AIFMD Investor information

Circular to Shareholders
 

Circular: Share Issuance Authority July 2025 

Invesco Select Trust plc – Circular: notice of general meeting (August 2021)

Circular: notice of general meeting (November 2019)

Circular: proposed portfolio changes (Oct 2011)

Buyback Authority Circular 30 November 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc – Results of AGM 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc – Results of AGM 2023

2022 AGM Update Statement

Invesco Select Trust plc - Result of AGM 2022

AGM poll votes (October 2021)

GM 7 January 2021 poll votes

Results of general meeting (August 2021)

View on Morningstar

Ms S Inglis (Chairman)

Mr T Woodhead

Mr M Dampier

Mrs H Galbraith

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    The Trust privacy notice (PDF) explains how we use and protect your personal data.
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  • Footnotes

    Total Assets: The value of all assets held, less current liabilities, including income for the current year.

    Dividend Yield: The total declared and prospective dividends for the current financial year, expressed as a percentage of the trust’s value calculated at the last close price. The yield is indicative only and is not guaranteed.

    Estimated NAV: The net asset value is the value of the company’s assets, less any liabilities.

    Discount: The amount, expressed as a percentage by which the share price is less than the net asset value per share. Premium: The amount, expressed as a percentage, by which the share price is more than the net asset value per share.

    Figures are subject to rounding.
     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall.

    The Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV.

    The Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise.
     

    Important information

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For more information on our products, please refer to the relevant Key Information Document (KID), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive document (AIFMD), and the latest Annual or Half-Yearly Financial Reports. This information is available in the literature section.

    Further details of the Company’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Report of the Directors contained within the Company’s Annual Financial Report.

    EMEA5120887/2026