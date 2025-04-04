Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Head of Global Equities Stephen Anness
BSc in Economics, Securities Institute Diploma, the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
How to invest in Investments Trusts
Investing in investment trusts can be approached in several ways, depending on your preferences and financial goals.
Before making any investment decisions, it's essential to conduct thorough research or consult with a financial adviser to ensure that the chosen investment aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance.
Here are the primary ways:
Interested in investing in Investment Trusts? Learn more.
A worldwide opportunity set gives managers the freedom to steer towards the best ideas, with a disciplined strategy. IGET looks beyond the crowd to uncover opportunities where others aren’t looking. By selecting stocks across diverse regions and sectors, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust seeks to deliver steady income and long-term capital growth, aiming to offer investors a distinctive, resilient global equity income approach.
¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts. This is not guaranteed.
Invesco Global Equity Income Investment Trust aims to provide an attractive level of predictable income and capital appreciation over the long term, predominately through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities worldwide.
For more information about the Trust’s objectives, please view the documents below.
With an active approach to stock selection, the process is carefully designed to seek to stack the odds of success in the portfolio’s favour, with risk management considered throughout. The process is focused on IDEAS: Identify potential ideas; Determine the most promising; Evaluate the opportunity; Approve the idea; Structure the portfolio.
The portfolio is made up of three categories. First, dividend compounders. A minimum of 70% of the fund will be in companies that have a strong track record of paying and growing dividends. Second, up to 20% in low yielding, but faster growth stocks. These are companies with excellent capital allocation*, resulting in compelling returns on invested capital or a progressive buy back policy**. Finally, up to 10% of the portfolio will be invested in Dividend Restoration ideas - businesses that are undergoing a temporary challenge or turnaround, but where we see a clear route to dividend restoration.
*Capital allocation: distributing and investing a company's financial resources in ways that will increase its efficiency and maximize its profits.
**Buy back: when a company buys back its shares and is a way for the company to reinvest in itself.
|Announcements
|Dividend payable
|Annual General Meeting
|Year End 31 May 2024
|1st Interim Dividend July/August 2024
|October 2024
|Annual Financial Results September 2024
|2nd Interim Dividend October/November 2024
|Half-Yearly Financial Results February 2025
|3rd Interim Dividend January/February 2025
|4th Interim Dividend April/May 2025
Sign up for alerts or contact our specialist team if you have any questions or need assistance with anything related to this trust.
When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. The Trust privacy notice (PDF) explains how we use and protect your personal data.
|Category
|30.12.20
30.12.21
|30.12.21
30.12.22
|30.12.22
30.12.23
|30.12.23
30.12.24
|30.12.24
30.12.25
|Ordinary Share Price
|24.1
|-5.1
|18.9
|18.3
|28.0
|Net Asset Value
|25.9
|- 0.3
|22.6
|13.7
|13.3
|MSCI World Index (£) Total Return
|22.9
|-7.8
|16.8
|20.8
|12.8
Discover how the Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc performed in 2025, where the managers are finding opportunities, and what’s driving their outlook for the year ahead. This Q1 update also covers the proposed merger with FRGT and details on the upcoming shareholder webinar.
Shifting trends underscore the need for a more active approach when artificial intelligence trades are no longer treated as a single trade.
Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities, shares some lessons learnt from the previous drawdowns we’ve experienced in order to help investors navigate the ongoing market volatility.
Joe Dowling, Fund Manager, and Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities, explore the shift in global equity dynamics, the case for European equities, and why bottom-up stock selection remains key to long-term returns.
BSc in Economics, Securities Institute Diploma, the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
BA in Business Administration from the University of Bath and Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
Should you wish to contact a member of the Board of Directors, please email the Company Secretary. When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our Trust privacy notice (PDF) explains how we use and protect your personal data.
Circular announcement - January 2026
IGET merger: A guide for FRGT shareholders
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
Circular: Share Issuance Authority July 2025
Kepler Trust Intelligence – Research Note (view on Kepler website)
Marketing Committee terms of reference
Schedule of matters reserved for Board
Audit Committee terms of reference
Nomination Committee terms of reference
Management Engagement Committee terms of reference
Circular: Share Issuance Authority July 2025
Invesco Select Trust plc – Circular: notice of general meeting (August 2021)
Circular: notice of general meeting (November 2019)
Circular: proposed portfolio changes (Oct 2011)
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc – Results of AGM 2024
Invesco Select Trust plc – Results of AGM 2023
Invesco Select Trust plc - Result of AGM 2022
Ms S Inglis (Chairman)
Receive periodic updates on this investment trust and invites to future AGMs.
Find out how investment trusts work and benefit from Invesco's large and diverse range of strategies to find an investment opportunity for you.
Complete this form and one of our specialist team will be in touch.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.