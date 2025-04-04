Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

With an active approach to stock selection, the process is carefully designed to seek to stack the odds of success in the portfolio’s favour, with risk management considered throughout. The process is focused on IDEAS: Identify potential ideas; Determine the most promising; Evaluate the opportunity; Approve the idea; Structure the portfolio.

The portfolio is made up of three categories. First, dividend compounders. A minimum of 70% of the fund will be in companies that have a strong track record of paying and growing dividends. Second, up to 20% in low yielding, but faster growth stocks. These are companies with excellent capital allocation*, resulting in compelling returns on invested capital or a progressive buy back policy**. Finally, up to 10% of the portfolio will be invested in Dividend Restoration ideas - businesses that are undergoing a temporary challenge or turnaround, but where we see a clear route to dividend restoration.