Joe Dowling

GPR,Equity INGOZAD
Invesco Global Founders & Owners Fund
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Fund Manager
BA in Business Administration from the University of Bath and Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
Joe is a fund manager for the Henley-based Global Equities team, managing portfolios in the global founders & owners and global equity income & growth strategies.
He began his investment career at Invesco within the Henley-based Global Equities team in 2013. Having started his career as an analyst, Joe was appointed as deputy fund manager in 2018. He has been a key part of the idea generation and stock selection process across all global equity portfolios and was appointed lead manager of the global founders & owners strategy in 2021.
Joe holds a BSc in Business Administration from the University of Bath and the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
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