Tim Woodhead

Mr Woodhead was appointed to the Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust, 23 April 2021 and joined from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc, of which he had been a director since 3 April 2018. He is a senior Investment Director at Rathbone Brothers plc. Mr Woodhead holds various trustee positions in charities and for a number of family trusts. He previously held the role of lead fund manager of Albany Investment Trust plc and was a member of the Stock Selection Committee at Rathbone Brothers plc. He was a Trustee and then Chairman of Rathbone 1987 Pension Scheme, standing down in June 2018. Mr Woodhead has over 20 years of investment experience managing private client investments and is an active investor with a keen interest in UK midcap and investment trusts.