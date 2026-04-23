Christopher Metcalfe
About
Christopher Metcalfe was appointed to the Board on 27 February 2026 on completion of the merger with Franklin Global Trust plc (FRGT). Mr Metcalfe is a non-executive director of CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust plc and Herald Investment Trust plc. He was previously the senior independent non-executive director of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc. He has extensive global equity fund management and investment trust experience, with a deep understanding of UK investors having previously worked in senior positions at Newton, Schroder Investment Management and Henderson. Christopher was appointed to the FRGT board on 19 September 2019 and was appointed as chair of FRGT on 1 June 2023.