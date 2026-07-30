How to invest in Investment Trusts

Investing in investment trusts can be approached in several ways, depending on your preferences and financial goals. Before making any investment decisions, it's essential to conduct thorough research or consult with a financial adviser to ensure that the chosen investment aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Here are the primary ways:

1. Through a Financial Adviser, Stockbroker, or Bank

These professionals can provide personalised advice and manage your investments for a fee. They can help tailor your investment strategy to align with your financial objectives and risk tolerance. To find a qualified financial adviser in your area, consider visiting unbiased.co.uk.

2. Managing Investments Personally

If you prefer a hands-on approach, you can manage your investments directly through various platforms:

Execution-Only Platforms: These platforms allow you to buy and sell investment trusts without receiving advice. They are suitable for investors who have conducted their own research and feel confident making independent investment decisions

Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs): Investing in investment trusts through an ISA can offer tax advantages, as returns are typically tax-free. Many providers offer Stocks and Shares ISAs that include a range of investment trusts

Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs): For those looking to invest for retirement, SIPPs provide a tax-efficient way to hold investment trusts within a pension wrapper.

A selection of platforms is detailed here: