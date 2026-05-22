Sue Inglis was appointed as a Director of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust, on 10 October 2024. Sue has a wealth of experience from more than 30 years advising listed investment companies and financial institutions. Before embarking on a non-executive career, her executive roles included managing director - Corporate Finance in the Investment Companies teams at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (2012-2018) and Canaccord Genuity (2009-2012). Sue is a qualified lawyer, and was a partner and head of the funds and financial services group at Shepherd & Wedderburn, a leading Scottish law firm. In 1999 she was a founding partner of Intelli Corporate Finance, an advisory boutique firm focusing on the asset management and investment company sectors, which was acquired by Canaccord Genuity in 2009. Sue is currently the senior independent director of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc, CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust plc (where she also chairs the audit committee) and Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc.