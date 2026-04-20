Helen Galbraith
About
Helen was appointed to the Board on 1 December 2024. Helen is currently Audit Chair of CT UK High Income Trust PLC and Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc and Chair of Orwell Housing Association. She was formerly Head of Investor Relations at Aviva plc, Head of Global Equities at Aviva Investors and Investment Director, UK Equities at Standard Life Investments and has over 20 years' experience in the insurance and asset management industry. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a passionate advocate of financial education for children having established an online platform and worked with charity MyBnk.