UK equities: Q1 2025 market review and outlook

12 May 2025
Bethany Shard - Deputy Fund Manager
Bethany Shard
Deputy Fund Manager

UK Equity markets were reasonably solid in the first quarter of the year. On the economic front, UK inflation has remained sticky and GDP growth is subdued. Despite the near-term uncertainties and volatility, we are optimistic at the medium to long-term outlook for UK equities. And we continue to see greater levels of interest in UK equities than we have seen in many years.

Beth shares her thoughts on the challenges of the last quarter and her outlook for UK Equities.

  • What’s been happening in the UK markets over the quarter?
  • Economic news
  • Fund performance over the quarter
  • Fund positioning
  • Outlook

