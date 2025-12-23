Above the Noise: Rethinking 2025 narratives

“I love when they drop the ball in Times Square. It’s a nice reminder that we all dropped the ball at some point this year.”1 Hopefully, Above the Noise didn’t drop it too often. In fact, we spent some time looking back to see what we focused on most throughout the year.

Here’s what rose to the top, and what we said about each theme along the way:

No. 5: Recession risk

Macro signals, including tight credit spreads2 and loose lending standards,3 point to low near‑term recession risk.

No. 4: US dollar and international diversification

A moderating US dollar4 and shifting global cycles favor diversification into non‑US assets, with Europe and emerging markets offering relative value.5

No. 3: Tariffs and policy uncertainty

Tariffs and policy uncertainty could create a one‑time price shock and dampen sentiment and business investment, but are unlikely to trigger a recession in our view. Trade policy clarity plus US Federal Reserve (Fed) easing may be the remedy.

No. 2: Fed policy and inflation expectations

Anchored inflation expectations6 and the Fed’s easing bias provide a supportive backdrop for risk assets.

Should we pause for a long-distance dedication?

Finally, the biggest focus for Above the Noise in 2025 (drum roll):

No. 1: AI boom and market breadth

Artificial intelligence (AI) spending is substantial, in our view, but not a dot‑com replay;7 valuations are elevated, yet poor timing tools,8 and market breadth is broadening beyond megacaps.9

Not bad. To paraphrase Casey Kasem, we’ll keep our feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.

It may be confirmation bias, but…

…the market doesn’t appear particularly concerned about the next Fed chair. Investors have been told to worry about Kevin Hassett stepping into the role. After all, he would be the first to come directly from a senior White House position without prior service as a Fed governor. That sounds unprecedented, but remember that Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen both chaired the Council of Economic Advisers before serving as Fed governors and then chairs.

So, is the market worried? Stocks are near record highs.10 Inflation expectations have remained contained.11 The dollar stabilized months ago.12 In short, there’s not much anxiety.

Why?

First, the Fed is already poised to lower rates. 13

Second, Hassett wouldn’t set policy alone. The chair only has one vote.

Third, the rentier class that effectively runs this country doesn’t like inflation and would likely push back, especially if midterm elections don’t go well for the GOP.

This isn’t to say that Fed independence isn’t critical. It is. But this may end up being little more than a tempest in a teapot.

If it bleeds, it leads

Much has been made of a recent MIT study claiming AI can replace 12% of US jobs.14 Sounds terrifying, right? But it doesn’t mean AI is about to wipe out 12% of the workforce tomorrow. What it really means is that AI has the capability to perform roughly 12% of the tasks in your job. That’s not doom and gloom. That’s efficiency. AI can help me write paragraphs, edit my work, and even run analysis. But it doesn’t share my opinions or replicate my incredible wit (my mom swears I have it). It doesn’t hop on planes to meet clients. It certainly doesn’t flash my dazzling smile on TV (again, mom’s words). So, does AI have the skills to do 12% of my job? Sure. But that headline was way scarier than reality.

Chartered territory

Investors often view the Magnificent 7 stocks as a single, unified force, assuming they move in lockstep and that the broader market’s success depends on their leadership. This perception is understandable given their outsized weight in major indexes,15 but it oversimplifies reality. In fact, the narrative doesn’t match the numbers. Most of these stocks are underperforming the S&P 500 this year.16 Meanwhile, the Bloomberg S&P 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index has gained more than 16%,17 underscoring that market strength has been far broader than the story suggests.