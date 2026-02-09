Finding silver linings in the market selloff

Markets and Economy Greater clarity on the main risks to the market
We got some clarity on the two big risks we outlined in our 2026 investment outlook: Federal Reserve independence and an AI bubble.
Software stocks, gold, silver, and bitcoin were among the momentum-driven market areas impacted by last week’s selloff.
Data from the manufacturing sector and insights from corporate earnings reports were a bright spot in a grey week.
Periods of rotation can feel uncomfortable, but they often help build the foundation for more durable market advances.
“Every silver lining has a touch of grey.” That line from the 1987 Grateful Dead captures the mixed signals that defined this past week in global markets. Now, I can already hear investors questioning the idea of a “touch” of grey as last week’s market selloff likely felt much closer to a storm for many of them. But lost in the carnage of the software sector selloff1 and the unwind of several other momentum-driven areas of the market is the fact that nearly 20% of the S&P 500 Index hit new highs last week.2 To put it further into perspective, roughly two-thirds of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange are still trading above their 200-day moving average.3
Nonetheless, the reversal across several momentum-driven areas of the market was particularly striking. Gold, which had rallied substantially, declined.4 Silver plunged5 as did bitcoin,6 which has now fallen to nearly half of its October peak. The weakness extended into the software industry, where concerns have grown about the durability of long-term business models in a world where large artificial intelligence (AI) companies are building deeper capabilities that move into traditionally profitable software territory. In fact, of the 32 stocks in the S&P 500 Software Industry GICS Level 3 Index, not one posted a positive return for the five days ended February 5, 2026. The bellwether software companies, such as Microsoft, Palantir, Oracle, and Salesforce all fell by double digits.7
I promised silver linings. First, the most recent reading of the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, which is seen as a leading indicator of the US economy, outperformed expectations.8 The headline index climbed meaningfully into expansionary territory, thanks in large part to a very strong advance in new orders. Also encouraging was that the prices-paid measure remained essentially unchanged over the prior three months. For a stock market and a Federal Reserve (Fed) seeking steady activity without reignited inflation pressure, that combination is about as favorable as one could hope for.
Next, corporate results generally added more reasons for optimism. For example, both Alphabet and Amazon used their earnings updates to highlight ambitious AI investment plans for the coming year.9 These plans should support continued strength in companies tied to semiconductors and to the construction of advanced data centers. Tellingly, industrial firms reported solid results that pointed to ongoing momentum in areas such as transportation equipment, machinery, and power technology.10 The energy sector has posted strong market returns in 2026.11
Broadly speaking, most sectors within the S&P 500 have remained positive for the year.12 Stock markets outside the US have also held on to gains.13 These trends appear to align well with the rebalancing theme we emphasized in our annual outlook, in which leadership was expected to rotate more widely after a period dominated by a very narrow set of winners. In our view, what we‘re seeing now is not the unraveling of a cycle or the bursting of the feared AI bubble, but rather the healthy adjustment that typically occurs as momentum stalls.
For investors, the message is to take a deep breath. Periods of rotation can feel uncomfortable, especially when they affect assets that had been powerful performance drivers only weeks earlier. Yet these phases often help build the foundation for more durable market advances. As Jerry Garcia sang, “We will get by.” Despite the volatility of the past week and the sense that the touch of grey has been a little more prominent, the fundamental backdrop remains supportive. We believe the bull market, to paraphrase the 1987 Grateful Dead song one last time, will survive.
|
Date
|
Region
|
Event
|
Why it matters
|
Feb. 9
|
US
|
Wholesale inventories (Dec.)
|
Indicator of supply chain and sales trends
|
Feb. 10
|
US
|
Employment Cost Index (Q4)
|
Measure of labor cost pressures
|
|
US
|
Trade price indexes (Dec.)
|
Inflation in trade goods
|
Feb. 11
|
US
|
Employment report (Jan.)
|
Key labor market indicator
|
|
US
|
Treasury statement (Jan.)
|
Fiscal position insight
|
|
Canada
|
Building permits (Dec.)
|
Construction sector activity
|
Feb. 12
|
US
|
Existing home sales (Jan.)
|
Housing market health
|
|
UK
|
Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q4)
|
Economic growth measure
|
|
UK
|
Industrial production (Dec.)
|
Industrial sector strength
|
|
UK
|
Trade balance (Dec.)
|
Trade position
|
Feb. 13
|
US
|
Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Jan.)
|
Inflation gauge
|
|
Eurozone
|
GDP (Q4) S
|
Eurozone economic growth
|
|
Eurozone
|
Trade balance (Dec.)
|
Trade insights
We got some clarity on the two big risks we outlined in our 2026 investment outlook: Federal Reserve independence and an AI bubble.
Geopolitical risks have risen, but bond spreads, economic and inflation data, and the US dollar haven’t signaled any major stock market issues.
The outlook for stocks still looks promising despite headlines on Fed independence, Greenland, and ongoing geopolitical maneuvering.
Important information
NA5199635
Image: Kelly Knox / Stocksy
Some references are US-specific and may not apply to Canada.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Businesses in the energy sector may be adversely affected by foreign, federal, or state regulations governing energy production, distribution, and sale as well as supply-and-demand for energy resources. Short-term volatility in energy prices may cause share price fluctuations.
The health care industry is subject to risks relating to government regulation, obsolescence caused by scientific advances, and technological innovations.
Fluctuations in the price of gold and precious metals may affect the profitability of companies in the gold and precious metals sector. Changes in the political or economic conditions of countries where companies in the gold and precious metals sector are located may have a direct effect on the price of gold and precious metals.
Bitcoins are considered a highly speculative investment due to their lack of guaranteed value and limited track record. Because of their digital nature, they pose risks from hackers, malware, fraud, and operational glitches. Bitcoins aren't legal tender and are operated by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies. Bitcoin exchanges and bitcoin accounts aren't backed or insured by any type of federal or government program or bank.
Investments in real estate-related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
The Employment Cost Index details changes in US businesses’ cost of labor. It is prepared quarterly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. An investment cannot be made into an index.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) was developed by and is the exclusive property and a service mark of MSCI Inc. and Standard & Poor’s.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors. The prices-paid measure is a sub-component of the broader PMI report that serves as an early indicator of inflation and economic activity.
A troy ounce is a specialized unit of weight used for precious metals.
A spot price is the real-time market price at which a commodity, security, or currency can be bought or sold for immediate payment and delivery.
A spot exchange rate is the real-time market price used for the immediate exchange of currencies.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Feb. 6, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.