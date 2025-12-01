2026 Investment Outlook Website Video

Speaker: [Brian Levitt, Chief Global Market Strategist]

The private sector demonstrated a remarkable ability to absorb economic shocks in 2025 and as we look to 2026, we believe the conditions are in place for the market's advance to continue.

That's especially given expectations for policy easing in the United States as well as fiscal support across Europe, Japan and China.

We believe such stimulus measures should help lift the global economy out of what's been a mid cycle slowdown.

What could this mean for investors?

A pickup in global activity could unlock value across a wider range of areas, including non-us markets, smaller capitalization stocks and cyclical sectors in the United States.

And that could contribute to more balanced market leadership.

We're entering 2026 with optimism, confident in the private sector's resiliency and encouraged by the direction of global monetary and fiscal policy.

And we're mindful of the need for diversification as the market narrative evolves.

Get the details in our 2026 Annual Investment Outlook, Resilience and Rebalancing.

