Capabilities

Alternative investments

Innovation that leverages Invesco’s global resources to uncover diversified sources of return across public and private markets.

View capabilities
View of high rise buildings from below

$180B+ AUM

Our entrepreneurial teams manage more than $180 billion in global alternative assets.1,2

 

170+ Professionals

More than 170 professionals dedicated to alternative assets.2

10 Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and a global perspective.2

Why institutional investors partner with us

With one of the industry’s largest and most diverse alternative investment platforms, we provide institutional investors access to differentiated strategies across real estate, private equity, private credit, risk parity, and hedge, macro, and commodity strategies.

Diversification

Diverse solutions

Our capabilities across asset classes and throughout the capital structure allow us to deliver solutions for growth, income, and diversification.

Globe icon

Global resources

We bring the resources, risk management, and perspective of a global asset manager to the alternative universe.

Idea icon

Innovative thinking

Our alternative investment strategies are led by entrepreneurial teams that are empowered to pursue highly differentiated sources of return.

Featured capabilities

Explore our alternative strategies across public and private markets.

As one of the world’s largest real estate managers, we invest in direct property and publicly traded real asset securities. Invesco Real Estate offers investors a proven track record of investing across the risk/return spectrum, across the globe, and throughout the capital stack.

Strategies include:

  • Global Direct Real Estate (GDRE)
  • Regional Core
  • Regional Value Add and Opportunistic
  • Income – Debt and Equity 
  • Global Listed Real Assets

Invesco Private Credit is a leading financier to global private equity. For decades, our veteran Direct Lending team has served as a reliable, long-term partner to premiere private equity sponsors seeking middle market debt solutions.

Since 1981, Invesco Private Capital has been investing in early-stage venture, growth, buyout, and private equity funds, as well as making select direct investments or co-investments.

Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, distressed debt and special situations.

Related insights

  • Markets and Economy
    Woman%20looks%20out%20to%20field%20with%20sunlight%20peaking%20through%20rain%20clouds.
    Markets and Economy

    Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.

    May 19, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    London%20financial%20district%20with%20historic%20Royal%20Exchange%20building%20and%20Bank%20of%20England,%20UK
    Markets and Economy

    Central banks are treading carefully

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.

    May 12, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Pedestrian%20street%20crossing%20signal.
    Markets and Economy

    Economic data are sending mixed and confusing signals

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.

    May 5, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Corkscrew%20rollercoaster
    Markets and Economy

    Markets buoyed by news on trade talks and the Fed chair

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    2025 has been a roller coaster ride for markets. Comments on tariffs and on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a recent upswing.

    April 28, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Stock%20market%20ticker
    Markets and Economy

    US stocks bear the brunt of global economic uncertainty

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    The global economic outlook is uncertain, yet European, UK, Chinese, and Japanese stocks all rose last week while US stocks fell.

    April 22, 2025

  • 1

    US Dollars.
  • 2

    As of March 31, 2025.
success failure

Start the conversation.

When you’re ready for a partner, not just a provider, we can connect you with a team focused on your investment challenges and opportunities.

Start the conversation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Start the conversation
Connect with a team focused on your specific investment challenges and opportunities.
Contact us