People in a meeting room

$554B AUM

Our institutional teams manage $554 billion in global assets.1

 

50 Years

We have 50 years of experience serving institutional investors.

860 Professionals

We have investment professionals across 28 specialized teams.

Our suite of institutional investment capabilities

We offer institutional investors an expansive array of active and passive styles across traditional and alternative investments, including extensive private market access.

Investment by asset class

Equities

Our equity investment capabilities are both diverse and specialized, with a platform that offers single-country, regional, and global strategies.

Fixed income

Our platform is comprised of experienced investment professionals supported by in-depth, independent research.

Alternatives

We manage a spectrum of alternative capabilities, including loans, real estate, private capital, and private credit.

Money market and liquidity solutions

We manage liquidity needs through a range of market cycles and economic conditions.

Investment solutions

Custom portfolios and analysis

Refer to a consultative, flexible partner to optimize your portfolio outcomes.

Multi-alternatives platform

Leverage alternative assets, which have become an important part of institutional portfolios, yet many asset owners are underweight.

Insurance solutions

Access traditional and alternative fixed income solutions, portfolio modeling, and customized mandates to help meet your insurance return objectives.

Defined contribution

Help your participants get more out of retirement through our innovative thinking and in-depth proprietary research.

Focused on delivering more for our clients

We manage assets on behalf of a wide variety of institutional clients, including defined benefit and defined contribution decision-makers, insurance companies, and global liquidity investors. Visit our corporate site for more information.

Collaborative partnership

Align with our holistic approach of acting as an extension of your team by providing the expertise, skills, tools, and flexibility to deliver customized solutions.

Value beyond investment returns

Tap into our resources to help you make more informed decisions — in-depth research and insights, portfolio diagnostics and modeling, legislative/regulatory, and cybersecurity expertise.

Strength through diversity

Our inclusive culture values collective expertise and knowledge, reflecting a deep commitment to supporting a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives to deliver better outcomes for you.

