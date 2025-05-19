Capabilities

Invesco Global Liquidity

Elevating excellence in cash management while delivering a superior client experience helping you manage your liquidity needs through a range of market cycles and economic conditions.

Lady checking her cell phone

Instruction: Change of selection promptly shifts the focus to a matching heading further down, on the same page.

Your goals, our global liquidity expertise

Creating global cash management solutions that preserve capital, optimize liquidity, and meaningfully calibrate risk requires a diligent, consistently applied investment process. Two dedicated teams — portfolio management and global credit research — combine top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection to serve our clients’ objectives.

  • $194.8 billion global liqudity AUM1: Global Liquidity is a core business line of Invesco's, representing 12% of our global assets.
  • Team of 17 dedicated investment professionals: Our clients benefit from direct access to a dedicated team of professionals worldwide.
  • Leading provider of money market strategies by AUM2: We offer tactical strategies designed for Canada institutional investors.

1 USD as of Dec. 31, 2023
2 Source: iMoneyNet, January 2024

Invesco Global Liquidity team

Led by Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Liquidity, our dedicated team delivers time-tested strategies to help you meet your evolving liquidity needs. As part of Invesco Fixed Income, we also draw on the insights and expertise of more than 170 fixed income professionals1 in key markets worldwide.

Resources

CA holiday schedule

Check out when the Invesco CA money market funds will observe holidays.

Learn more

Transcript

Related insights

  • Markets and Economy
    Woman%20looks%20out%20to%20field%20with%20sunlight%20peaking%20through%20rain%20clouds.
    Markets and Economy

    Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.

    May 19, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    London%20financial%20district%20with%20historic%20Royal%20Exchange%20building%20and%20Bank%20of%20England,%20UK
    Markets and Economy

    Central banks are treading carefully

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.

    May 12, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Pedestrian%20street%20crossing%20signal.
    Markets and Economy

    Economic data are sending mixed and confusing signals

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.

    May 5, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Corkscrew%20rollercoaster
    Markets and Economy

    Markets buoyed by news on trade talks and the Fed chair

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    2025 has been a roller coaster ride for markets. Comments on tariffs and on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a recent upswing.

    April 28, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Stock%20market%20ticker
    Markets and Economy

    US stocks bear the brunt of global economic uncertainty

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    The global economic outlook is uncertain, yet European, UK, Chinese, and Japanese stocks all rose last week while US stocks fell.

    April 22, 2025

  • 1

    Total global fixed income professionals as of June 30th, 2024.
success failure

Start the conversation.

When you’re ready for a partner, not just a provider, we can connect you with a team focused on your investment challenges and opportunities.

Start the conversation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Start the conversation
We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs and opportunities.
Contact us

NA3740274