Your goals, our global liquidity expertise
Creating global cash management solutions that preserve capital, optimize liquidity, and meaningfully calibrate risk requires a diligent, consistently applied investment process. Two dedicated teams — portfolio management and global credit research — combine top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection to serve our clients’ objectives.
Invesco Global Liquidity team
Led by Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Liquidity, our dedicated team delivers time-tested strategies to help you meet your evolving liquidity needs. As part of Invesco Fixed Income, we also draw on the insights and expertise of more than 170 fixed income professionals1 in key markets worldwide.
Portfolio Manager Jennifer Brown
Head of Credit Portfolio Management - Global Liquidity Joseph Madrid
CFA®
Portfolio Manager Brandon Maitre
Senior Portfolio Manager Justin Mandeville
Head of Global Government Funds - Global Liquidity Marques Mercier
Portfolio Manager Wes Rager
CPA
Senior Portfolio Manager Ripal Tilara
Portfolio Manager Bryn Zinser
Resources
CA holiday schedule
Check out when the Invesco CA money market funds will observe holidays.
Start the conversation.
When you’re ready for a partner, not just a provider, we can connect you with a team focused on your investment challenges and opportunities.
