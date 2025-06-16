Putting markets into perspective as Middle East tensions escalate
Geopolitical uncertainty immediately triggered a flight to "safe haven” assets, but the US dollar was largely unaffected.
The new home of the Invesco Canada blog.
Putting markets into perspective as Middle East tensions escalate
2025 midyear investment outlook: The global reset
While policy and economic uncertainty are high, we are confident in our base case that non-US assets are increasingly attractive.
Despite trade policy uncertainty, US economy has been resilient
As tariffs were announced, rescinded, invalidated, and reinstated, the US financial markets and economy have shown remarkable resilience.
‘Big Beautiful Bill’ brings fiscal concerns
The proposed bill, deficit, debt ceiling, tariff threats, and rising bond yields, as well as the next move by the Federal Reserve, were top of mind.
Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks
Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.
New trust reporting rules and implications for in-trust-for (ITF) accounts
Learn about the new tax filing requirements for ITF accounts and bare trusts, including expanded reporting obligations and exemptions.
Central banks are treading carefully
A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.
How to handle “phantom distributions” from ETFs to avoid double taxation
ETF investors should be aware of year-end phantom distributions and adjust their cost base (ACB) to avoid double taxation on future dispositions.
Economic data are sending mixed and confusing signals
We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.
Markets buoyed by news on trade talks and the Fed chair
2025 has been a roller coaster ride for markets. Comments on tariffs and on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a recent upswing.
Investment grade bonds have had solid performance this year. Get insights about various market drivers, and where we think they may be headed.
Bonds had a solid start to the year with a high level of income and a diversifier for stocks. Matt Brill, Head of North American Investment Grade, explains why.
Learn how the Invesco Fixed Income team leverages active strategies to navigate risks, capitalize on credit opportunities, and deliver better outcomes.
In our research, we found plan members wanted the feeling of control with the ability to choose from a range of retirement income solutions.
In our research, we found that a primary financial goal for almost all member's DC plan savings was to maintain their pre-retirement lifestyle.
In our research, we better understand how much money plan members actually need at and later in retirement to achieve their retirement goals.
