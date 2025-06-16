Insights

  • Markets and Economy
    Oil%20rigs%20at%20sunset
    Markets and Economy

    Putting markets into perspective as Middle East tensions escalate

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    Geopolitical uncertainty immediately triggered a flight to "safe haven” assets, but the US dollar was largely unaffected.

    June 16, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    A%20globe%20spins%20on%20a%20shelf.
    Markets and Economy

    2025 midyear investment outlook: The global reset

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    While policy and economic uncertainty are high, we are confident in our base case that non-US assets are increasingly attractive.

    June 10, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Worried%20businessman%20looking%20at%20laptop%20while%20sitting%20in%20office
    Markets and Economy

    Despite trade policy uncertainty, US economy has been resilient

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    As tariffs were announced, rescinded, invalidated, and reinstated, the US financial markets and economy have shown remarkable resilience.

    June 2, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Helicopter%20shot%20of%20the%20Capitol%20Building%20in%20Washington,%20D.C.%20at%20sunset.
    Markets and Economy

    ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ brings fiscal concerns

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    The proposed bill, deficit, debt ceiling, tariff threats, and rising bond yields, as well as the next move by the Federal Reserve, were top of mind.

    May 27, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Woman%20looks%20out%20to%20field%20with%20sunlight%20peaking%20through%20rain%20clouds.
    Markets and Economy

    Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.

    May 19, 2025
  • Tax & Estate planning
    Close-up%20view%20of%20hands%20filling%20out%20legal%20paperwork.
    Tax & Estate planning

    New trust reporting rules and implications for in-trust-for (ITF) accounts

    By Invesco Tax & Estate team

    Learn about the new tax filing requirements for ITF accounts and bare trusts, including expanded reporting obligations and exemptions.

    May 13, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    London%20financial%20district%20with%20historic%20Royal%20Exchange%20building%20and%20Bank%20of%20England,%20UK
    Markets and Economy

    Central banks are treading carefully

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.

    May 12, 2025
  • Tax & Estate planning
    Business%20Team%20Analyzing%20Financial%20Data%20in%20Modern%20Office
    Tax & Estate planning

    How to handle “phantom distributions” from ETFs to avoid double taxation

    By Invesco Tax & Estate team

    ETF investors should be aware of year-end phantom distributions and adjust their cost base (ACB) to avoid double taxation on future dispositions.

    May 6, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Pedestrian%20street%20crossing%20signal.
    Markets and Economy

    Economic data are sending mixed and confusing signals

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.

    May 5, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Corkscrew%20rollercoaster
    Markets and Economy

    Markets buoyed by news on trade talks and the Fed chair

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    2025 has been a roller coaster ride for markets. Comments on tariffs and on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a recent upswing.

    April 28, 2025

