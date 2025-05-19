Capabilities

Fixed income

Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.

View capabilities
bird eye view of highways

USD 500B+ in client assets

Our global fixed income platform manages more than USD 500 billion in client assets.1

170+ Fixed income professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of more than 170 fixed income investment professionals.1

19 yrs of experience, on average

Our investment professionals have an average of 19 years of industry experience.1

Why institutional investors partner with us

We seek to deliver a superior client experience for institutional investors through our culture of connectivity and collaboration. 

solutions icon

Customized portfolios

Through ongoing dialogue, we partner with clients to develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs, including ESG priorities.

cognitive icon

Active capabilities

The continuous sharing of actionable investment ideas through a disciplined, transparent investment process leads to differentiated, high conviction portfolios.

opportunities icon

Broad opportunities

Spanning asset classes, geographies, and capital structure, our fixed income capabilities are powered by proprietary research from a deep team of sector-focused credit analysts and macro analysts. 

Featured capabilities

Explore our fixed income strategies across regions and styles.

Targets monthly income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.

Targets monthly income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.

A conservative income investment focused on principal preservation and daily liquidity.

A total return strategy that invests primarily in locally denominated, emerging market sovereign debt securities.

Seeks to add value by identifying value and managing risk across the product and risk spectrum.

Related insights

  • Markets and Economy
    Woman%20looks%20out%20to%20field%20with%20sunlight%20peaking%20through%20rain%20clouds.
    Markets and Economy

    Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.

    May 19, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    London%20financial%20district%20with%20historic%20Royal%20Exchange%20building%20and%20Bank%20of%20England,%20UK
    Markets and Economy

    Central banks are treading carefully

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.

    May 12, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Pedestrian%20street%20crossing%20signal.
    Markets and Economy

    Economic data are sending mixed and confusing signals

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.

    May 5, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Corkscrew%20rollercoaster
    Markets and Economy

    Markets buoyed by news on trade talks and the Fed chair

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    2025 has been a roller coaster ride for markets. Comments on tariffs and on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a recent upswing.

    April 28, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Stock%20market%20ticker
    Markets and Economy

    US stocks bear the brunt of global economic uncertainty

    By Invesco Global Market Strategy Office

    The global economic outlook is uncertain, yet European, UK, Chinese, and Japanese stocks all rose last week while US stocks fell.

    April 22, 2025

  • 1

    US dollars as of March 31, 2025.
success failure

Start the conversation.

When you’re ready for a partner, not just a provider, we can connect you with a team focused on your investment challenges and opportunities.

Start the conversation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Start the conversation
Connect with a team focused on your specific investment challenges and opportunities.
Contact us