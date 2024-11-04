$167B AUM
Our multi-asset strategies team manages or advises $167 billion in global assets.
USD as of June 30, 2024
170+ Professionals
We have a deep and experienced team of more than 170 dedicated professionals.
20+ Locations
Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.
Why institutional investors partner with us
Addressing complex investing challenges can’t be solved by simply beating a benchmark. Our team looks across market cycles and asset classes to craft sophisticated, adaptable solutions that are optimized for each client’s specific goals, objectives, and constraints.
A total return strategy that seeks to generate consistent returns in various market environments by investing in multiple asset classes to provide investors with broad economic diversification.
Effective January 31 2025, the fund will be renamed Invesco Managed Futures Fund, and the investment strategy and objectives will be revised pending investor approval.
Targets positive absolute return over a full economic cycle with little to no correlation to broader capital markets through active tactical positioning based on directional, factor-based structural defense, and style premia.
Provides a single point access to diverse, high-quality investment strategies designed to help meet investor objectives and target distinct outcomes.
