Combining investments across equity, fixed income, currency, commodity, and alternative asset classes to develop balanced and multi-asset strategies.

$167B AUM

Our multi-asset strategies team manages or advises $167 billion in global assets.

USD as of June 30, 2024

170+ Professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of more than 170 dedicated professionals. 

20+ Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.

Why institutional investors partner with us

Addressing complex investing challenges can’t be solved by simply beating a benchmark. Our team looks across market cycles and asset classes to craft sophisticated, adaptable solutions that are optimized for each client’s specific goals, objectives, and constraints.

  • Differentiated strategies: We deliver distinctive, time-tested strategies covering global equities, balanced allocations, and alternatives to complement and complete portfolios.
  • Transparency and quantitative rigor: Transparent investment process supported by proprietary analytical tools and tailored reporting capabilities that link performance with intent.
  • Customized solutions: Our comprehensive suite of services – from mandate-specific customizations to total portfolio advice – leverages the best ideas from across Invesco. 

A total return strategy that seeks to generate consistent returns in various market environments by investing in multiple asset classes to provide investors with broad economic diversification.

 

Effective January 31 2025, the fund will be renamed Invesco Managed Futures Fund, and the investment strategy and objectives will be revised pending investor approval. 

Targets positive absolute return over a full economic cycle with little to no correlation to broader capital markets through active tactical positioning based on directional, factor-based structural defense, and style premia. 

Provides a single point access to diverse, high-quality investment strategies designed to help meet investor objectives and target distinct outcomes.
