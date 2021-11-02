Defined contribution plans
Help your plan members get more out of retirement through our innovative thinking and in-depth, proprietary research.

We deliver the investment expertise, innovative thinking, resources, and tools that you need to act with conviction.

Show me the income

Participants today view retirement differently, often driven by personal experiences, goals, and financial resources. Our in-depth retirement income research further solidified that there’s no one-size-fits-all retirement. Every employee’s situation is unique, with no clear-cut behaviors across generations, income levels, and/or gender.

Shifting DC Times 2022 Edition

Our award-winning publication highlights how the County of Los Angeles adapted plan member communications to a virtual environment, reviews mid-cap strategies in DC plans, looks at safety tips to combat cybercrime, and more.

Watch your language

Our 2021 defined contribution language research focused on plan members’ overall understanding of the plan’s investment menu, the potential benefits of staying in the plan, and communicating retirement income.
Our dedicated Institutional team is available to discuss how Invesco can help your Defined Contribution portfolio achieve its goals.

Our dedicated Institutional team is available to discuss how Invesco can help your Defined Contribution portfolio achieve its goals.
