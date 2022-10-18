DC Insights

Defined contribution

Your plan and plan member outcomes can be optimized when decisions are interdependently considered around four key components — plan design, plan member engagement, plan governance, and investment menu design. Drawing on our global resources and innovative thinking, we support your efforts to optimize participant engagement, plan design, investment strategy and plan governance. We share our intellectual capital across a broad range of platforms, including white papers, newsletters, events and webcasts.

Shifting DC Times 2022 Edition

Our award-winning publication highlights how the County of Los Angeles adapted plan member communications to a virtual environment, reviews mid-cap strategies in DC plans, looks at safety tips to combat cybercrime, and more.

Shifting DC times

Featured DC research

Markets and economy

Get fresh perspectives on economic trends and events impacting the markets.

Investments

Explore our investment insights on market movements and structural changes.

All insights

Get insights on the economy, the markets, and investments from our experts.

