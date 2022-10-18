DC retirement income study: Jumpstart the retirement income conversation

Our 2022 retirement income study focused on plan sponsor and member preferences for turning defined contribution (DC) savings into retirement income. We teamed with leading research firm Greenwald Research on an extensive study involving connecting with 100 plan sponsors and consultants and more than 1,000 members (all working for large US organizations with at least 5,000 employees) through online surveys, in-depth interviews, and virtual focus groups­.



Effective communication is a two-way process. Three-quarters of plan members wanted their plan sponsors to start the retirement income conversation – specifically how to turn their DC plan savings into an income stream in retirement – with them earlier (at hire or when they join the plan) and continue the dialogue more frequently (annually at open enrollment).

Sponsors said they provided specific income-generating communications, but the data shows a disconnect between them and members.