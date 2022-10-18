DC retirement income study: Overcoming fear and inertia

Because members primarily fear running out of money in retirement while desiring help from their employer, eight in 10 favorably viewed being automatically enrolled into a retirement income solution with the ability to opt out without penalty when notified. Fortunately, members are becoming familiar and comfortable with auto-features, such as automatic enrollment and auto-increase.

Regarding members creating a sustainable withdrawal strategy on their own – one that wouldn’t run through their savings too quickly – many of them feared they wouldn’t be able to determine exactly how much income they would need, when they would need it, and from which financial source to tap first. Only 22% of members were very confident they could create a strategy that could turn their savings – across multiple retirement sources – into a long-term income stream they won’t outlive.

Plan sponsors have an opportunity to quell some member's fears. When communicating with members, consider using language highlighting the personal and plain-spoken benefits auto-enrolling features that make it seamless for members to create consistent (monthly) income and emphasize an opt-out option. Continue promoting the retirement income solutions (guaranteed and non-guaranteed), resources, and tools available to help members create and adjust their retirement income strategy.