Tech selloff amplifies the case for diversification

Markets and Economy US-China deal provides clarity, a December Fed cut looks uncertain
A US-China trade truce provides temporary relief for global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve asserts its independence.
When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, we see more differences than similarities with prior bubbles.
Drawdowns are a normal part of long-term investing. We don’t expect this one to be sustained as fundamentals remain strong.
We believe the best stock opportunities may lie outside of the mega-cap area and reinforce the need for diversification.
We’ve been asked one question more than any other in 2025. Is the AI trade a bubble? It’s a question that naturally calls for a yes-or-no answer, but it needs more nuance. In short, though, we don’t think this is a classic bubble — yet. We appreciate that there are some bubble-like characteristics but see significant differences between today’s market and the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, for example.
Last week’s weakness in some large-cap US names has some investors questioning whether we’ve seen the peak in these stocks. We don’t think we have. But we do urge investors to think carefully about diversification today.
In her book Grit, American academic and psychologist Angela Duckworth says, “Enthusiasm is common, endurance is rare.” There has been much enthusiasm towards the mega-cap tech names and the AI narrative in recent years. But there’s endurance there too.
The largest companies in the US today are engaging in enormous capital spending programs — and they keep expanding those plans. That might be a concern if they were funding that spending with debt and basing their plans on hopes for highly enthusiastic demand conditions in the future. That was the case in the late 1990s. Today, however, many of these companies cannot build data centers fast enough to keep up with current demand and are, for the most part, funding these projects from operating cash flow and cash reserves. Some companies are taking on debt, and some will likely struggle in the future. But broadly across the sector, leverage remains low compared to prior bubbles.
The multiples that these companies trade on are high by some historical standards but aren’t as high as during the dot-com period. The MSCI US Tech sector traded at nearly 50x 12-month forward earnings in early 2000.1 Today, the same sector trades at about 32x 12-month forward earnings.2 That’s because the performance of many of the largest US names has been closely matched by earnings growth. That wasn’t the case in the dot-com era.
The Nasdaq-100 Index® closed last week at 4.06% below its peak.3 The decline wasn’t universal across stocks. Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir fell, but Alphabet made a new high, and Apple was broadly flat.
Remember, drawdowns are a normal part of long-term investing, especially for stocks. Sustained stock market drawdowns do happen, but this drawdown is unlikely to be sustained, in our view.
For us to become more bearish, we’d need to see conditions that cause earnings to contract. So far, the third-quarter earnings season has been pointing to around 80% of companies beating consensus forecasts.4 Year-over-year earnings growth for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq has been running well into double-digit territory.5 Analysts are revising their 2026 earnings growth forecasts higher.6
Also, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is back in cutting mode, and we expect broader economic conditions to improve into and through 2026. Again, these aren’t the typical conditions for a deep and sustained stock sell-off.
Chumbawamba said it more colorfully than Angela Duckworth: “I get knocked down, but I get up again.” We suspect US tech stocks will potentially make new highs in relatively short order.
Just because we’re not convinced that the AI-bubble scaremongers are right, that doesn’t mean we think this is the only place — or even the best place — to find opportunity. Rather, this pullback highlights our core message: It’s time, we believe, to diversify beyond mega-cap tech. We see significant opportunities in US cyclical, smaller-cap, and value stocks, and non-US markets.
Concentration can be exciting, and for a period, sometimes long periods, it can make investors feel like heroes. But in the long term, building resilient, well-diversified portfolios is essential. Now more than ever, we think that’s the case.
|
Date
|
Region
|
Event
|
Why it matters
|
Nov. 11
|
US
|
Veterans Day (Federal holiday)
|
Bond markets closed, stock markets open
|
|
US
|
NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey (Oct.)
|
Offers insights into small business hiring and investment sentiment
|
|
UK
|
Unemployment rate (Sept.)
|
Gauge of labor market health, important for monetary policy decisions
|
Nov. 12
|
Japan
|
Producer Price Index (Oct.)
|
Signals producer-level inflation, often predicts CPI direction
|
Nov. 13
|
China
|
Retail sales (Oct.)
|
Key indicator of consumer demand and confidence
|
|
China
|
Industrial production (Oct.)
|
Critical for assessing manufacturing strength and global demand
|
|
US
|
Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Oct.), (If US government is open)
|
Core inflation metric guiding Federal Reserve policy stance
|
|
UK
|
Gross domestic product (GDP) preliminary Q3
|
Conveys UK economic health and growth trajectory
|
|
UK
|
Industrial production (Sept.)
|
Measure of factory output and economic activity
|
Nov. 14
|
US
|
Retail sales (Oct.) (If US government is open)
|
Key consumer demand metric driving GDP and earnings
|
|
US
|
Producer Price Index (Oct.)
(If US government is open)
|
Signals producer-level inflation, often predicts CPI direction
|
|
Eurozone
|
GDP second estimate (Q3)
|
Second GDP reading is critical for macroeconomic assessment
A US-China trade truce provides temporary relief for global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve asserts its independence.
While the one-off inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a 3% rise over the past year, we still expect rate cuts to continue.
It’s hard to escape talk of an “AI bubble,” but there are key differences between today’s artificial intelligence spending and the tech bubble of the late 1990s.
Important information
NA4974873
Image: ACALU studio / Stocksy
Some references are US-specific and may not apply to Canada.
All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Cash flow is the net amount of cash and cash equivalents generated by a business.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Leverage measures a company’s total debt relative to the company’s book value.
Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. An investment cannot be made into an index.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) program measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
Stocks of small- and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
A value style of investing is subject to the risk that the valuations never improve or that the returns will trail other styles of investing or the overall stock markets.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Nov. 7,2025. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.