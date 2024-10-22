Paisley Nardini: Hi, I'm Paisley Nardini, Strategist for the client solutions team here at Invesco. In this role, I support both our clients and consultants on all index-related inquiries. In this new era of indexation, we've come to discover that it is no longer a one-size-fits all market. Client portfolios are seeking enhanced ways to achieve their stated objectives, whether it be return enhancement, diversification, or risk reduction. Index exposure can play an active role in all of these objectives.

A theme which is garnering increased focus within indexing is ESG. Many of the ESG discussions we are having can be attributed to our clients not resonating with what is available to them off the shelf. Due to Invesco's scale, ESG-dedicated resources, as well as the ability to develop custom indexes, we can offer solutions to help resolve these outstanding concerns.

I'd like to share some highlights of a recent engagement where Invesco delivered on a client's objective of being able to offer a custom suite of ESG-focused portfolios. These portfolios showcase the unique beliefs and values of our client, something that they were not able to find in the marketplace today. The client is a union-owned bank in the US, who partnered with Invesco to create and implement four indexes spanning [core] ESG as well as several satellite strategies more narrowly focused on environmental and social issues. The solutions team at Invesco partnered with our resident ESG experts to help define the client's desired exposures, while also taking into consideration constraints. What this meant for the client was high-touch service and high level of customization, so that their unique beliefs are being addressed.

One of the more nuanced strategies that was created in this process was a portfolio benchmarked to the Invesco Global Climate Alignment Index. This index provides access to leaders in carbon disclosure and reporting, alongside those companies innovating within the carbon solution space. The creation of this index relied on ESG data inputs from leading providers and incorporated the client's desired constraints. We worked hand in hand with our client in every step of the creation process, ensuring that Invesco is doing the heavy lifting to develop, create, iterate, and implement to the client's desired outcome.

Our mission on the solutions team at Invesco is to help bring our client's investment ideas to life. We would welcome the opportunity to help your organization achieve more efficient, higher level of customization and a deeper level of engagement as it relates to index mandates. Thank you.