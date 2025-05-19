Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks
Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.
Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks
Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.
Central banks are treading carefully
A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.
Economic data are sending mixed and confusing signals
We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.
Markets buoyed by news on trade talks and the Fed chair
2025 has been a roller coaster ride for markets. Comments on tariffs and on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a recent upswing.
US stocks bear the brunt of global economic uncertainty
The global economic outlook is uncertain, yet European, UK, Chinese, and Japanese stocks all rose last week while US stocks fell.
