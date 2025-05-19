Capabilities

$824B AUM

Our equity strategies platform manages $824 billion in global assets.

As of December 31, 2023

22 Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and a global perspective.

321 Professionals

Our 24 teams of investment professionals cover US, international, and emerging markets.

Why institutional investors partner with us

Institutional investors count on our proven approach to building highly active, differentiated equity portfolios across markets and investment styles.

strategy icon

High conviction

We seek to deliver our best ideas to clients through high conviction portfolios backed by our strong, active capabilities and rigorous risk management approach.

integration icon

Broad opportunity set

In addition to our US lineup spanning the style and market-capitalization spectrum, we have a long heritage of uncovering alpha through our global, international, and emerging market strategies.

team icon

Experienced, empowered teams

Our strategies are managed by teams of seasoned professionals who have the independence to pursue alpha and are part of a collaborative culture that fosters sharing ideas.

Featured capabilities

Gain exposure to a core global fund that invests in some of the most dominant business franchises in the world, with a focus on absolute return and a balance between capital protection and steady growth.

A concentrated equity portfolio comprised of high conviction investments that have been identified through rigorous fundamental analysis. Well diversified across 30 – 35 stocks, with the flexibility to selectively invest in smaller companies if attractive opportunities are identified.

The Strategy seeks to help achieve capital growth over the long term by investing primarily in small-capitalization companies anywhere in the world. We do this through growth through bottom-up stock selection and top-down regional allocation and factor risk management.

Access the largest capital market in the world and a global leader in innovation. We seek to provide strong capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests primarily in equities of American companies.

Tap into portfolios comprised of high-quality growth companies with underappreciated and sustainable growth prospects. Provides diversification benefits by investing in companies located outside Canada and the United States and complements portfolios that use a value approach and/or provide geographic diversification.

