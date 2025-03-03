We believe the climb up the AI adoption curve — and the fact that we remain in the early innings — represents a long-term bull case for the theme. AI capabilities are impressive, but the onus is on developers and businesses alike to deliver tangible results. As use cases are identified and we climb the adoption curve, we expect the demand for AI specialists, products, and supporting infrastructure to continue benefitting.

In our view, AI is an ongoing story that is likely to see twists and turns in the short-term. It is also likely to play a key role in future economic growth, specifically in information-focused industries.

Is concentration set to ease? Enthusiasm shifts toward Chinese tech

So far, the AI theme has largely been a US phenomenon, as captured by the Magnificent 7. In 2024, it made up nearly a third of the S&P 500 by market capitalization and contributed more than half of the year’s gains.2 Since the release of DeepSeek, Magnificent 7 stocks as a group have underperformed and Chinese technology stocks have jumped higher,3 with investors placing a renewed focus on AI projects that were in-motion beforehand. It appears the sentiment towards Chinese investment has seen a leg higher.

Overall, we see competition is increasing, but the need for supporting infrastructure for AI adoption remains.

What’s next in AI after DeepSeek?

Cheaper models could help accelerate adoption of AI, begetting an ongoing investment cycle as the technology is scaled up. We believe the current build-up in computing power and the growing number of strong models set the stage for specialization and refinement of the technology for their ultimate use cases and implementation. High-profile models like GPT-4o and DeepSeek’s R1 have demonstrated the capabilities of recent AI advancements. We expect private enterprise to carry the torch on delivering AI-powered tools and services and promoting the adoption of these technologies.

The path ahead: Cheaper AI should help accelerate adoption

In conclusion, lower costs and increased competition should help accelerate AI adoption, but many businesses lack the human capital or organizational agility to integrate it, likely meaning a relatively prolonged adoption period.

Open-source AI offerings are becoming increasingly competitive with proprietary developers after lagging in the past by 12-18 months. However, DeepSeek and others4 appear to be closing this gap.

We expect computing demand to continue to surge, which may be good for semiconductor designers and manufacturers. AI adopters, however, may prefer open-source models over some proprietary offerings.

Elevated valuations in mega-cap US tech stocks have left them exposed to shifts in sentiment around the theme. Meanwhile, Chinese tech stocks have received a boost in sentiment since the DeepSeek news. Our team will continue to monitor DeepSeek as it prepares to become a main character in the ongoing AI theme story.