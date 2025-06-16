Putting markets into perspective as Middle East tensions escalate

Markets and Economy 2025 midyear investment outlook: The global reset
While policy and economic uncertainty are high, we are confident in our base case that non-US assets are increasingly attractive.
A significant escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict led to higher oil and gold prices as investors immediately reacted to the news.
It’s important for investors to remember that markets have historically shown resilience in the face of regional conflicts.
As we assess the current environment, we remain focused on fundamentals and continue to emphasize quality when navigating today’s market.
Markets ended last week under pressure after a significant escalation in the Middle East, as Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, targeting nuclear and military infrastructure. The strikes have heightened geopolitical uncertainty and led to a sharp uptick in oil and gold prices1 as investors sought “safe haven” assets for their portfolios. Equity markets came under pressure, reflecting concerns about potential regional spillover and its implications for global growth and inflation.
Most telling, however, was the lack of reaction in the US dollar(USD), which only appreciated slightly.2 Normally, one would expect a strong knee-jerk reaction in the USD to events such as these. The lack of movement emphasizes the much-reduced safe haven status that the USD now has.2
While these developments are serious and warrant close monitoring, it’s important to maintain perspective. Historically, markets have shown resilience in the face of regional conflicts. For example, despite the initial shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, equities recovered and continued to rally in the years that followed.3 Similarly, since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023, markets have largely looked through the volatility, supported by strong corporate earnings and economic momentum.4
Unless a meaningful and lengthy hit to global oil supply takes place — which would require disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — we believe oil prices would likely give back some of their immediate gains.
As we assess the current environment, we remain focused on fundamentals. While encouraging economic data, the possibility of rate cuts, and the potential for trade deals give us reasons to remain optimistic, we continue to focus on quality when navigating today’s market.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May continued to show limited signs of upward pressure from tariffs. Headline CPI inflation stands at just 2.4% on a year-over-year basis, while the closely watched “core” figure, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, has run at a 2.8% year-over-year clip for three consecutive months.5 US payrolls in May also exceeded expectations, although the pace of job growth and downward revisions to prior months’ data pointed to a labor market that’s beginning to slow.6 Signs of emerging weakness can be seen in applications for unemployment benefits, where recurring claims recently hit their highest level since 2021.7
Lower-than-expected inflation prints, accompanied by resilient yet cooling labor market data, may make it more difficult for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to justify remaining “on hold.” If tariff-induced price increases prove milder than initially thought, the Fed may begin lowering rates in response to “good” inflation news rather than waiting for “bad” employment data before deciding to cut.
US financial markets viewed last week’s inflation figures as a positive signal for the economy. Stocks rose8, and Treasury rates fell in reaction to the print,9 while the US dollar trended lower,10 likely in anticipation of potential rate cuts. Outside the US, a weakening of the USD, accommodative monetary policy, and room for greater fiscal policy support have led to a strong rally in non-US stocks, with the MSCI EAFE Index up 19% and MSCI EM Index up 14% year-to-date in USD terms, compared to the S&P 500 Index at 3%.11
Recent concern about the US Treasury market appears to have been overblown. Last week saw solid demand for both 10-year and 30-year Treasury bonds,12 following a marginally weaker-than-expected 30-year auction just a few weeks ago. More impressive was that demand remained strong despite a decline in US Treasury yields in the days leading up to last week’s auction, which suggests continued appetite for US debt at various levels of interest rates.
The US and China met in London last week to discuss an ongoing trade dispute related to export controls. Though details remain limited, a deal was reached in principle for the US to reduce restrictions on the export of advanced computer chips to China in exchange for China providing the US with a steady supply of rare earth minerals, which are vital for manufacturing. Elsewhere, however, President Trump announced that he intended to inform trading partners of unilateral tariff rates within the next two weeks, marking the potential for escalation following months of negotiation.
UK labor data show that while companies aren’t actively laying off workers at a faster pace, they’re hiring more slowly. The number of job vacancies fell further last week as companies seek to manage the cost of higher National Insurance contributions. Further, wage growth is now below the Bank of England (BOE) forecast, indicating less inflation pressure. This weakness in the UK labor market data points to faster BOE rate cuts than are priced by the market. This could mean lower mortgage rates for households and potential support for greater consumer spending.
|
|
Data release
|
Why it’s important
|
June 16
|
US Empire State Manufacturing Index
|
Leading indicator of economic health in manufacturing sector. Strong reading can boost confidence in economic growth.
|
June 17
|
Japan interest rate decision (Bank of Japan)
|
Signals monetary policy stance. Any change or guidance can impact the yen and Japanese stocks.
|
June 17
|
German ZEW Economic Sentiment
|
Gauges investor confidence in German economy, often seen as a proxy for broader EU outlook.
|
June 17
|
US retail sales (core and headline)
|
Key measure of consumer spending, which drives much of US GDP. Strong sales can signal economic strength.
|
June 18
|
UK Consumer Price Index (core and headline)
|
Inflation data influences Bank of England policy decisions. High inflation may prompt rate hikes.
|
June 18
|
US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision
|
Arguably the most market-moving event of the week. Investors watch for rate changes and forward guidance.
|
June 18
|
US crude oil inventories
|
Affects oil prices and energy sector stocks; also a proxy for economic activity.
|
June 19
|
UK interest rate decision (Bank of England)
|
Directly impacts the pound and UK financial markets.
|
June 19
|
Switzerland interest rate decision (Swiss National Bank)
|
Influences Swiss franc and signals economic outlook.
|
June 20
|
Eurozone ECOFIN meetings
|
Finance ministers discuss economic policy coordination; can lead to policy shifts or market-moving headlines.
|
June 20
|
UK retail sales month-over-month (m/m)
|
Indicates consumer spending trends, a major component of GDP.
|
June 20
|
US Philadelphia Federal Index
|
Regional indicator that often correlates with national manufacturing trends.
While policy and economic uncertainty are high, we are confident in our base case that non-US assets are increasingly attractive.
As tariffs were announced, rescinded, invalidated, and reinstated, the US financial markets and economy have shown remarkable resilience.
The proposed bill, deficit, debt ceiling, tariff threats, and rising bond yields, as well as the next move by the Federal Reserve, were top of mind.
Important disclosures
Some references are US-specific and may not apply to Canada.
All figures in USD unless otherwise stated.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
Fixed income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Fluctuations in the price of gold and precious metals may affect the profitability of companies in the gold and precious metals sector. Changes in the political or economic conditions of countries where companies in the gold and precious metals sector are located may have a direct effect on the price of gold and precious metals.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing. An inflation print is a data report that tracks the level of price changes.
The MSCI EAFE Index is an unmanaged index designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed markets, including countries in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, and excluding the US and Canada.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index captures large- and mid-cap representation in emerging market (EM) countries.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a type of light, sweet crude oil that comes from the US.
Safe havens are investments that are expected to hold or increase their value in volatile markets.
The opinions referenced above are those of the authors as of June 13, 2025. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
